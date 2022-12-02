By

On Friday, Ford CEO Jim Farley said that the automaker achieved its goal of becoming the second best-selling automaker of EVs in the U.S. Citing third-party industry data, Ford said that it beat out Hyundai/Kia to meet that goal. Ford is now the second best-selling EV automaker behind Tesla.

The automaker said that its share of the EV segment was 7.4% through November, which is up by 5.7% from the same time in 2021. From January through November, Ford reported sales of 53,752 all-electric vehicles in the U.S.

Ford’s beating out Hyundai follows the South Korean automaker’s loss of incentives that gave its customers EV tax credits of up to $7,500 under President Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act (IRA). The IRA took effect in August and prioritizes American-made EVs such as Ford’s.

The automaker also crossed a milestone of producing its 150,000th all-electric Mustang Mach-E.

“Congratulations to our team on building the 150,000th #MustangMach!,” Farley tweeted, adding that he was excited to hit the milestones as the automaker scales its global EV production. He also announced that Ford will make the Mach-E available in all 37 countries.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has shown support of the rival automaker and congratulated Farley on that achievement. Farley thanked him and added that there’s “lots of work ahead.”

Disclosure: Johnna is a $TSLA shareholder and believes in Tesla’s mission.

Your feedback is welcome. If you have any comments or concerns or see a typo, you can email me at johnna@teslarati.com. You can also reach me on Twitter at @JohnnaCrider1.

Teslarati is now on TikTok. Follow us for interactive news & more. Teslarati is now on TikTok. Follow us for interactive news & more. You can also follow Teslarati on LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

Ford achieves CEO Jim Farley’s goal of being No. 2 in EVs