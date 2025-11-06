News
Here’s what changed in the Tesla Cybercab since last year’s unveiling
The latest sightings suggest that the fully autonomous two-seater is now moving closer to production.
An apparent production-ready prototype of the Tesla Cybercab has been spotted testing in public, and it revealed several subtle but notable design updates compared to its 2024 prototype.
Subtle design refinements
The new photo of the Cybercab prototype was initially posted on the r/TeslaLounge subreddit, where it proceeded to receive numerous responses. As per the user who posted the image, the photo was taken in California, and the vehicle was reportedly fitted with a steering wheel.
Based on the image, the Cybercab appears to have received a revised tail design, which now rises slightly, likely to improve aerodynamics. Tesla also appears to have shortened the rear body panel below the lighting section. Other updates include a slightly redesigned rear bumper, red reflectors repositioned farther from the wheel arches, and unpainted side repeater cameras that seemed to have been moved slightly forward, likely for better visibility.
The Cybercab’s B-pillar has also been shifted forward and now sits slightly lower, accompanied by larger door panels that likely make entry and exit easier. The vehicle’s tires are no longer painted either, nor do they have an extended wheel cover. Interestingly enough, the prototype was also fitted with side mirrors, though these are likely just for regulatory testing purposes and would be removed in the vehicle’s final production version.
An In-and-Out tease
At the end of October, the Tesla AI team teased some of the Cybercab’s progress with a lighthearted “Animal Style” Halloween post featuring the autonomous two-seater being driven through an In-N-Out drive-through by employees in costume. Longtime Tesla watchers noted that the In-and-Out photos continue a long-standing tradition of Tesla driving its prototypes through the fast food chain’s drive-throughs.
The In-and-Out photos of the Cybercab also revealed some updates that have been implemented on the vehicle’s front end. These included what appears to be segmented DRLs and headlamps, actual turn signals, and a splitter that’s a lot sharper. Some noted that the vehicle looks sharper than the prototypes from last year’s We, Robot event, but this also resulted in the Cybercab looking a bit less “Cyber” now.
Elon Musk
Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey endorses Elon Musk Tesla pay package
Dorsey framed the pay package as an engineering and governance crossroads for Tesla.
Twitter co-founder and Square CEO Jack Dorsey has publicly backed Elon Musk’s leadership ahead of Tesla’s pivotal shareholder vote, which is expected to be decided later today at the company’s 2025 annual meeting.
Dorsey’s public nod framed as an engineering defense of Musk
In a post on X, Dorsey weighed in on Tesla’s post about being in a “critical inflection point.” As per the Twitter-co-founder, the vote on Musk’s 2025 performance award is not about compensation. Instead, it’s about ensuring the path for the company’s engineering in the coming years.
“This is not about compensation. it’s about ensuring a principled (and exciting!) engineering approach to the company’s future,” Dorsey wrote on his post, later stating that users of Cash app with TSLA shares would be able to vote for the CEO’s proposed 2025 performance award.
Elon Musk appreciated Dorsey’s endorsement, responding to the Twitter co-founder’s post with a heart emoji. Musk has been pretty thankful for the support for is fellow tech executives, also thanking Michael Dell recently, who also advocated for its proposed 2025 performance award.
Musk’s support
While Elon Musk’s 2025 performance award has received opposition from proxy advisors such as Glass Lewis and ISS, it has received quite a lot of support from longtime bulls such as ARK Invest, and, more recently, Schwab Asset Management following calls from TSLA retail shareholders.
“Schwab Asset Management’s approach to voting on proxy matters is thorough and deliberate. We utilize a structured process that focuses on protecting and promoting shareholder value. We apply our own internal guidelines and do not rely on recommendations from Glass Lewis or ISS. In accordance with this process, Schwab Asset Management intends to vote in favor of the 2025 CEO performance award proposal. We firmly believe that supporting this proposal aligns both management and shareholder interests, ensuring the best outcome for all parties involved,” Charles Schwab told Teslarati.
News
Tesla MultiPass in Europe expands, allowing ease of access to non-Tesla chargers
The Tesla MultiPass program in Europe is expanding to new countries. The program was launched earlier this year to assist Tesla owners in having an easier charging experience at non-Tesla EV chargers.
In September, Tesla launched the MultiPass program to owners in the Netherlands, which aimed to enable charging for Tesla owners at third-party stations using the app or keycard. It was developed to avoid having to use multiple apps for each charging manufacturer.
Tesla launches MultiPass to simplify charging at non-Tesla stations
Both access and payment would be performed through the Tesla app, streamlining the entire process.
Today, Tesla expanded the program to Sweden, Germany, the United Kingdom, France, and Belgium, building on its initial rollout and partnering with companies like Fastned to improve EV roaming coverage across the continent.
MultiPass is expanding in Europe. Your Tesla App and your Tesla keycard can start charging at third-party chargers in these countries.
We’re grateful to customers flagging any issues in the Tesla App. Payment success rate and coverage will continuously improve. https://t.co/1sr0OgdwLI
— Max (@MdeZegher) November 5, 2025
The program is still in its early stages, and it appears to have some issues, which were highlighted by owners.
Some state that the different designs between chargers can create a bit of a hassle, especially as some do not properly display charging rates and inconsistent pricing displays.
Additionally, Tesla’s Trip Planner and other route planner integrations are not as descriptive as they should be, so some owners suggested reliability and visibility improvements.
Tesla partnered with Electrify America, Rivian’s Adventure Network, and other networks to expand charging availability and make options more readily available.
Tesla’s Supercharger presence in Europe has expanded quite a bit over the past few years, but EVs are much more prevalent there than they are here in the U.S. The company has done a great job of growing the Supercharger presence this year, and there are currently over 11,000 stalls on the continent.
This year, Tesla added 200 total stations and roughly 1,250 total stalls, a 16 percent increase from last year. Europe also has a high concentration of V4 Superchargers, as nearly 42 percent of the stalls on the continent are V4, giving higher charging rates of up to 500 kW.
Cybertruck
Tesla announces delivery timeline for Cybertruck in new market
“Coming soon! Estimated deliveries in Q1 for UAE.”
Tesla announced its delivery timeline for the Cybertruck as it heads to a new market.
Tesla Cybertruck deliveries started in the United States and Canada back in late 2023. However, the company has been looking to expand the all-electric pickup to new markets, including the Middle East, for which it opened up orders for earlier this year.
Initially, Tesla planned to launch deliveries late this year, but there has been a slight adjustment to the timeline, and the company now anticipates the pickup to make its way to the first adopters in the United Arab Emirates in Q1 2026.
This was confirmed by the Tesla Cybertruck program’s lead engineer, Wes Morrill:
Coming soon! Estimated deliveries in Q1 for UAE
— Wes (@wmorrill3) November 2, 2025
Tesla first opened orders for the Cybertruck in the Middle East in mid-September of this year. It will be priced at AED 404,900 for the Dual Motor All-Wheel-Drive ($110,254) and AED 454,900 ($123,869) for the Cyberbeast trim.
The Cybertruck has been a highly anticipated vehicle in many parts of the world, but its ability to be sold in various regions is what is truly causing delays in the company’s efforts to bring the electric pickup worldwide.
Tesla confirms Cybertruck will make its way out of North America this year
In Europe, various agencies have challenged the design of the Cybertruck, arguing that it is unsafe for pedestrians due to its sharp edges and “boxy” design.
Agencies in the EU have said the vehicle’s “blade-like” protrusions are a violation of rules that ban sharp exterior edges that could cause severe injuries.
In Asia, Tesla will likely have to develop a smaller, more compact version of the vehicle as it does not align with local standards for urban environments. However, Tesla filed for energy consumption approval for the Cybertruck in December 2024, but there has been no real update on the status of this particular inquiry.
Overall, these issues highlight a real bottleneck in futuristic vehicle designs and the out-of-date regulations that inhibit the vehicle from becoming more widely available. Of course, Tesla has teased some other designs, including a more traditional pickup or even a compact Cybertruck build, but the company is not one to shy away from its commitments.
Nevertheless, the Cybertruck will appear in the Middle East for the first time in 2026.
