Here’s what changed in the Tesla Cybercab since last year’s unveiling

An apparent production-ready prototype of the Tesla Cybercab has been spotted testing in public, and it revealed several subtle but notable design updates compared to its 2024 prototype.

The latest sightings suggest that the fully autonomous two-seater is now moving closer to production.

Subtle design refinements

The new photo of the Cybercab prototype was initially posted on the r/TeslaLounge subreddit, where it proceeded to receive numerous responses. As per the user who posted the image, the photo was taken in California, and the vehicle was reportedly fitted with a steering wheel.

Based on the image, the Cybercab appears to have received a revised tail design, which now rises slightly, likely to improve aerodynamics. Tesla also appears to have shortened the rear body panel below the lighting section. Other updates include a slightly redesigned rear bumper, red reflectors repositioned farther from the wheel arches, and unpainted side repeater cameras that seemed to have been moved slightly forward, likely for better visibility.

The Cybercab’s B-pillar has also been shifted forward and now sits slightly lower, accompanied by larger door panels that likely make entry and exit easier. The vehicle’s tires are no longer painted either, nor do they have an extended wheel cover. Interestingly enough, the prototype was also fitted with side mirrors, though these are likely just for regulatory testing purposes and would be removed in the vehicle’s final production version.

Comparison between the production-ready Cybercab design and the early 2024 prototype:



✅ Improved tail shape that rises slightly (likely for better aerodynamics)

✅ Increased space for indirect lighting

✅ Shorter rear body panel beneath the indirect lighting section

Cybercab’s front end looks near production ready.



An In-and-Out tease

At the end of October, the Tesla AI team teased some of the Cybercab’s progress with a lighthearted “Animal Style” Halloween post featuring the autonomous two-seater being driven through an In-N-Out drive-through by employees in costume. Longtime Tesla watchers noted that the In-and-Out photos continue a long-standing tradition of Tesla driving its prototypes through the fast food chain’s drive-throughs.

The In-and-Out photos of the Cybercab also revealed some updates that have been implemented on the vehicle’s front end. These included what appears to be segmented DRLs and headlamps, actual turn signals, and a splitter that’s a lot sharper. Some noted that the vehicle looks sharper than the prototypes from last year’s We, Robot event, but this also resulted in the Cybercab looking a bit less “Cyber” now.