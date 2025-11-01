News
Tesla Cybercab almost looks production ready in new photos
Tesla’s AI team recently posted an image of the Cybercab going Animal Style at an In-and-Out drive-through.
Tesla’s AI team recently posted an image of the Cybercab going Animal Style at an In-and-Out drive-through. But while the Cybercab’s passengers were quite funny, the photos themselves suggest that some of the Cybercab’s components may already be production-ready.
Cybercab goes Animal Style
Seemingly as a fun Halloween post, the Tesla AI team shared a photo of a Cybercab, complete with passengers who were in costume, at an In-and-Out drive through. Based on the photos that were shared on X, it appeared that the Cybrcab was being accompanied by a Tesla Model Y Premium. The Tesla AI team shared a lighthearted caption to the image, writing “Animal Style,” a reference to a popular secret menu item for the fast food chain.
In a way, the Tesla AI team’s Halloween post was a lighthearted reference to the popularity of In-and-Out among Tesla owners. This is partly because of the Tesla Supercharger network, which has numerous locations that are close to In-and-Out sites. Elon Musk has also jokingly confirmed in the past that driving prototype Teslas through an In-and-Out is a tradition and a fun milestone marker.
Apparent production-ready Cybercab sections
While the Tesla AI team’s photos provided some lighthearted fun to the EV community, some industry watchers pointed out that the Cybercab in the photos looked production ready, or at least some parts of it seem to be. This is especially noticeable in the Cybercab’s front end, which looks very refined and well-built.
The front end of the Cybercab on the In-and-Out photo even had a license plate mount, and previous sightings revealed that the door of the vehicle had been updated since it was unveiled last year.
With this in mind, speculations are abounding that the Cybercab might indeed be ready for initial production soon. The installation of production equipment in Giga Texas has been ongoing for several months now, and tests of the Cybercab in both the Giga Texas complex and on public roads have also ramped.
News
Tesla to ramp to 500 Robotaxis in Austin, 1,000 in Bay Area, by end of 2025: Musk
This was, at least, as per recent comments from CEO Elon Musk during his appearance on the All-In podcast.
Tesla’s Robotaxi pilot is still in its early stages, but it seems like the program in Austin and the Bay Area will see a notable update soon. This was, at least, as per recent comments from CEO Elon Musk during his appearance on the All-In podcast.
Robotaxi expansion
While discussing Tesla’s Robotaxi ambitions, Elon Musk shared some tidbits about the company’s targets for the autonomous ride-hailing program. As per Musk, Tesla is pushing to increase its Robotaxi fleet size in Austin to 500 units. The Robotaxi fleet in the Bay Area will also be increased to 1,000 units. These expansions are expected to be accomplished by the end of the year.
“We’re scaling up the number of cars to, what happens if you have a thousand cars? Probably we’ll have a thousands cars or more in the Bay Area by the end of this year, probably 500 or more in the greater Austin area,” Musk said in the podcast.
Considering that there are only two months left in the fourth quarter of 2025, Tesla’s Robotaxi team will likely be extremely busy during the next eight weeks. A successful expansion of the Robotaxi pilot in Austin and the Bay Area will also bode well for the company’s ride-hailing program, which has been pretty conservative as of late.
Musk’s Robotaxi comments
Elon Musk has been pretty clear in the past that Tesla’s FSD and Robotaxi network would play a huge role in the company’s future valuation and potential. Thus, during the third quarter earnings call, Musk highlighted that Tesla will also be transitioning to a system with no safety monitors in Austin by the end of the year.
“We are expecting to have no safety drivers in at least large parts of Austin by the end of this year. So within a few months, we expect to have no safety drivers at all in at least parts of Austin. We’re obviously being very cautious about the deployment,” Musk said during the Q3 2025 earnings call.
Elon Musk
Neuralink’s first patient could receive an upgrade: Elon Musk
Musk stated that Arbaugh could also be the first Neuralink patient to receive an upgrade.
Neuralink’s first human patient might be in line for a very interesting development in the future.
Based on recent comments from Elon Musk, Neuralink seems to be considering an “upgrade” for its first human patient, allowing him to perform even more sophisticated tasks using only his mind.
Elon Musk’s recent comments
Musk’s update came as a reply to an X post that featured some details about the current activities of Noland Arbaugh, the first person in the world to receive a Neuralink implant. Since receiving his implant, Arbaugh has been able to take back his life, and he now games, attends class, and even works as a paid speaker.
In his response, Musk stated that Arbaugh could also be the first Neuralink patient to receive an upgrade. “Noland might be the first to receive a Neuralink upgrade and/or dual Neuralink implant to further augment his abilities. It won’t be long before a Neuralink recipient can beat most and eventually all humans at fast reaction video games,” Musk wrote in a post on X.
Noland’s recent update
Noland actually provided a quick update about his life with his Neuralink implant, which he fondly named Eve, on X. He noted that his direct involvement with Neuralink has lessened as more participants have joined the company’s human trials. And despite a recent pressure sore setback, he remains optimistic and teased “big news” coming for his two-year update in early 2026.
Beyond his recovery, Arbaugh stated that Neuralink has made everyday goals achievable again. He is currently studying neuroscience, taking chemistry, biology, and pre-calculus and maintaining good grades, something he said would have been impossible without Neuralink.
Investor's Corner
Michael Dell points out practical advantage of Elon Musk’s proposed pay package
As pointed out by the Dell Technologies CEO, Musk will only be rewarded if he delivers extraordinary value to shareholders
Michael Dell has weighed in on Elon Musk’s controversial 2025 CEO Performance Award, offering a grounded perspective amidst the noise surrounding the pay package today.
As pointed out by the Dell Technologies CEO, Musk will only be rewarded if he delivers extraordinary value to shareholders. Musk would quite literally receive no compensation if he fails to achieve his targets.
Dell emphasizes results over rhetoric
Dell shared his thoughts about Musk’s 2025 CEO Performance Award in a post on X.“Vote FOR Elon Musk. The award is only achieved IF he hits exceptionally ambitious market-cap and operational milestones—if he falls short, he gets nothing,” Dell wrote in his post.
“If he succeeds, shareholders will win big through unprecedented value creation, and he will earn added voting rights to continue driving Tesla’s long-term vision.”
Musk replied with a short “Thanks Michael,” acknowledging Dell’s support. Dell’s framing cuts through the debate surrounding Musk’s compensation, as he simply focused on the incentive structure’s risk-reward balance.
Musk’s ambitious pay package
Elon Musk’s 2025 CEO Performance Award requires Tesla’s market capitalization to rise from roughly $1.1 trillion today to $8.5 trillion within a decade. This would make Tesla more valuable than any company in history.
Apart from this, Tesla’s operating profit must also grow from $17 billion to $400 billion annually. Musk must also lead the company to several product-related milestones, such as 20 million cumulative vehicle deliveries, 10 million Full Self-Driving subscriptions, 1 million Tesla Bots, and 1 million operating Robotaxis.
So far, proxy advisors Glass Lewis and ISS have urged shareholders to vote against the plan. Some prominent investors, including ARK Invest CEO Cathie Wood, however, have voiced strong support for the plan. Wood called Musk “the most productive human being on earth,” arguing that his vision and ability to attract talent are central to Tesla’s success.
Tesla to ramp to 500 Robotaxis in Austin, 1,000 in Bay Area, by end of 2025: Musk
Neuralink’s first patient could receive an upgrade: Elon Musk
Tesla Cybercab almost looks production ready in new photos
SpaceX posts Starship booster feat that’s so nutty, it doesn’t even look real
Tesla Full Self-Driving gets an offer to be insured for ‘almost free’
Elon Musk confirms Tesla FSD V14.2 will see widespread rollout
Trending
-
Elon Musk2 weeks ago
SpaceX posts Starship booster feat that’s so nutty, it doesn’t even look real
-
Elon Musk2 weeks ago
Tesla Full Self-Driving gets an offer to be insured for ‘almost free’
-
News2 weeks ago
Elon Musk confirms Tesla FSD V14.2 will see widespread rollout
-
News2 weeks ago
Tesla is adding an interesting feature to its centerscreen in a coming update
-
Elon Musk2 weeks ago
Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s $1 trillion pay package hits first adversity from proxy firm
-
News2 weeks ago
Tesla might be doing away with a long-included feature with its vehicles
-
News2 weeks ago
Tesla updates fans on its plans for the Roadster
-
Elon Musk2 weeks ago
After moving Tesla to Texas, Elon Musk is back in the Bay Area with Neuralink expansion