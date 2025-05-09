Japanese automaker Mazda Motor Corporation has announced that it has reached an agreement with American electric car maker Tesla to adopt the North American Charging Standard (NACS) for its EVs.

The update was shared by Mazda in a press release.

Mazda’s NACS Commitment

As per Mazda in its press release, NACS will be adopted for battery electric vehicles that will be launched in Japan from 2027 onward. This is quite interesting as Tesla’s NACS system will be used by Mazda within Japan. As per the automaker, its decision to adopt Tesla’s standard is intended to provide more convenience to customers.

“Mazda adopted NACS to provide customers with greater convenience by a broader range of charging options. This will provide Mazda BEV customers with access to Tesla Superchargers across Japan. Mazda BEVs will be compatible with other charging standards besides NACS with the use of adapters,” Mazda wrote in its press release. NACS becoming the standard in Japan (and South Korea) seems like only a matter of time now. It’s also great to see other fast-charging networks starting to install NACS in Japan. @TeslaCharging is accelerating the transition to NACS, for the industry to get clarity faster.… https://t.co/EULMZAwtov— Max (@MdeZegher) May 9, 2025

Not the Only Japanese NACS Adopter

Interestingly enough, Mazda is not the first Japanese automaker to adopt NACS to take advantage of Tesla’s Supercharger Network in Japan. In September last year, Sony Honda Mobility announced that it was adopting NACS for its AFEELA electric vehicles. While AFEELA’s EVs are expected to be initially available in the United States in 2025, the vehicles will also be coming to Japan later on.

Mazda’s adoption of Tesla’s charging standard was praised by Tesla Director of Charging Max de Zegher, who noted that it is only a matter of time before NACS becomes the standard in Japan and other countries. NACS has so far been adopted widely by electric car makers in the United States.

“NACS becoming the standard in Japan (and South Korea) seems like only a matter of time now. It’s also great to see other fast-charging networks starting to install NACS in Japan. Tesla Charging is accelerating the transition to NACS, for the industry to get clarity faster. Vehicle manufacturers also don’t want to build market-specific variants— like CHAdeMO just for Japan or CCS1 just for South Korea,” the Tesla executive wrote in a post on X.