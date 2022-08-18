New Tesla job posting reveals plans to launch electricity retail business in Texas

By

A new Tesla job posting on its website shows that Tesla has plans to launch a retail electricity business in Texas. The posting is for Product Operations Manager, Retail Electricity and the job category is in Energy- Solar and Storage.

The position is based in Austin and will support the launch and growth of Tesla as the new electricity retailer in the Texas market. The role will manage retail electricity products, administer the customer portfolio, coordinate customer support, and track financial performance.

Candidates need to have three or more years of operations experience in residential electricity retail, a Bachelor’s in a technical or engineering field and understand the distributed energy storage industry as well as the market for grid services from distributed energy resources.

The new Tesla job posting also reveals a plan for Tesla’s goal with this part of its business. The initial focus will be on the Texas market and growing both the business and the team.

“The Product Operations Manager will focus initially on the Texas market, growing the business, and the team. This role will also contribute to innovation in electricity retail offerings and expansion into future markets, as well as driving improved retail operations in the US and globally.”

Last year, Tesla filed an application with the Texas Public Utility Commission and entered the state’s market as an energy provider. Tesla’s subsidiary, Tesla Energy Ventures, filed to provide energy and retail electric services to regions in Texas served by the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT.)

According to that document, Tesla Energy Ventures met all of the qualifications which include complying with all the applicable ERCOT policies, protocols, guidelines, procedures, rules, registration, and certification requirements.

During Tesla’s Q2 2022 earnings call, Zachary Kirkhorn, Tesla’s Chief Financial Officer, noted that Tesla Energy achieved record gross profit with the highest solar volumes in many years and thanked the Tesla team for their hard work.

