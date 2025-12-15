Production-ready Tesla Cybercab hits showroom floor in San Jose

Tesla has showcased what appears to be a near-production-ready Cybercab at its Santana Row showroom in San Jose, California, giving visitors the closest look yet at the autonomous two-seater’s refined design.

Based on photos of the near-production-ready vehicle, the electric vehicle maker has implemented subtle but significant updates to both the Cybercab’s exterior and interior elements, making the vehicle look more polished and seemingly more comfortable than its prototypes from last year.

Exterior and interior refinements

The updated Cybercab, whose photos were initially shared by Tesla advocate Nic Cruz Patane, now features a new frameless window design, an extended bottom splitter on the front bumper, and a slightly updated rear hatch. It also includes a production-spec front lightbar with integrated headlights, new wheel covers, and a license plate bracket.

Notably, the vehicle now has two windshield wipers instead of the prototype’s single unit, along with powered door struts, seemingly for smoother opening of its butterfly doors. Inside, the Cybercab now sports what appears to be a redesigned dash and door panels, updated carpet material, and slightly refined seat cushions with new center cupholders. Its legroom seems to have gotten slightly larger as well. The Tesla Cybercab in its new, more production-ready design is now on DISPLAY at Tesla Santana Row in San Jose!



This is our best look yet at the new slightly updated interior & exterior:



• New frameless window design.

• Slightly updated front bumper design (bottom splitter… pic.twitter.com/H3HHpdYJkF— Nic Cruz Patane (@niccruzpatane) December 14, 2025 Here's a comparison between the early Tesla Cybercab interior design and the newer, more production-ready interior.



New carpet material, seats, dashboard, and door panels. Everything looks much more refined.



Cybercab production is slated to begin Q2 2026. pic.twitter.com/m9onSRGECM— Nic Cruz Patane (@niccruzpatane) December 14, 2025

Cybercab sightings

Sightings of the updated Cybercab have been abundant in recent months. At the end of October, the Tesla AI team teased some of the autonomous two-seater’s updates after it showed a photo of the vehicle being driven through an In-N-Out drive-through by employees in Halloween costumes. The photos of the Cybercab were fun, but they were significant, with longtime Tesla watchers noting that the company has a tradition of driving its prototypes through the fast food chain’s drive-throughs.

Even at the time, Tesla enthusiasts noticed that the Cybercab had received some design changes, such as segmented DRLs and headlamps, actual turn signals, and a splitter that’s a lot sharper. Larger door openings, which now seem to have been teasing the vehicle’s updated cabin, were also observed at the time.