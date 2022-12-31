SpaceX threw its annual 2022 holiday parties and was a hit on TikTok

By

SpaceX held its annual holiday parties in December, and as holidays are a time of celebrating festivities, several attendees provided a look inside via TikTok and other social media platforms. It seemed that TikTok’s algorithm prioritized the holiday parties for a couple of days, and here are looks inside provided by some of those videos.

One user noted that SpaceX rented out the SoFi Stadium in a Los Angeles suburb. User @Cruelsummer_meow shared the video below. “It was a lot of fun, and they had a lot of cool drinks and some great food. They had some churros and a little nacho station.”

Another user, @theratbastard, shared another look inside the party at Cape Canaveral, which showed the Tesla Model X vehicles with the NASA logo that were used to drive astronauts to their Crew Dragon missions. Although the video said there were 11,000 employees, many of those attendees were likely to be guests of employees.

“It’s also SpaceX’s 20th anniversary. Craziest party ever.”

Other videos from the Cape Canaveral party showed eventgoers playing air hockey, dancing, and enjoying performances by fire dancers and musicians. In a video by @Mvieyra9, she pointed out that everything was free. The drinks, food, snacks, bags, and souvenirs were given out freely to attendees.

SpaceX also held a party at Starbase, and there were even fireworks at this one.

