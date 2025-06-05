News
SpaceX marks 500th Falcon launch with Starlink 11-22 Mission
The Starlink 11-22 mission marks SpaceX’s 500th Falcon flight & 50th Starlink launch of 2025. Will SpaceX IPO Starlink next?
SpaceX celebrated its 500th Falcon rocket launch with the Starlink 11-22 mission, a midweek flight from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California.
The milestone was achieved with a Falcon 9 liftoff on Wednesday at 4:40 p.m. PDT (7:40 p.m. EDT, 2340 UTC). It also coincided with the 15th anniversary of the first Falcon 9 launch, underscoring the company’s dominance in the commercial space sector. The Starlink 11-22 mission, SpaceX’s 50th Starlink launch of 2025, highlights the company’s focus on expanding its satellite internet constellation.
Earlier this week, Elon Musk revealed SpaceX anticipates $15.5 billion in revenue this year, surpassing NASA’s $1.1 billion budget for 2026.
SpaceX’s reusable Falcon 9 and Falcon Heavy rockets have driven down launch costs, securing a significant share of the global launch market. In 2024, the company set a record with 134 Falcon launches, making it the world’s most active launch operator. SpaceX aims to surpass this with 170 launches by year-end, fueled by growing demand for satellite deployments. The Starlink constellation is a key revenue driver for SpaceX and remains central to these ambitions. Musk has hinted at a future public offering for Starlink without specifying a timeline.
Beyond Falcon rockets, SpaceX is advancing its 400-foot Starship system, which Musk envisions as critical for Mars missions. The company’s cost-effective launch services and satellite communications have outpaced traditional space agencies, leveraging commercial demand to fund its interplanetary goals. While NASA focuses on deep space exploration, SpaceX’s revenue model thrives on frequent, reliable launches and Starlink’s expanding reach.
“I would like to thank everyone out there who has bought Starlink because you’re helping secure the future of civilization, making life multi-planetary, and helping make humanity a space-exploring civilization,” Musk said during his Road to Making Life Multiplanetary discussion.
The 500th Falcon launch marks a pivotal moment for SpaceX, reflecting its transformative impact on space access. As the company pushes toward record-breaking launch targets and multi-planetary aspirations, Starlink’s growth continues to fuel its vision, positioning SpaceX as a leader in shaping the future of space exploration and connectivity.
Tesla is missing one type of vehicle in its lineup and fans want it fast
Tesla is missing one vehicle from its lineup and its fans and owners are hoping the company builds it.
Tesla’s lineup of vehicles has expanded considerably over the last few years. At first, the company offered the Model S luxury sedan, then the Model X luxury SUV, which has the seats but not the space or the affordability that everyone is looking for.
The Model 3 and Model Y are sedan and crossover vehicles that have launched the company into the mass-market category. The Cybertruck brought out the company’s first-ever pickup design, and while it is unorthodox, it is certainly functional.
Tesla Cybertrucks join Jalisco’s police fleet ahead of FIFA World Cup
But there is one thing Tesla is missing in its lineup, and it is a vehicle type that many have waited for and want. The company currently has not announced any plans to produce it, but its fans are loud and persistent, and we’ve even nudged Tesla to consider making it.
It’s a full-size SUV.
This particular segment is dominated by combustion engines currently: Chevrolet Tahoe and GMC Yukon topped sales with 105,756 and 82,304 units sold, respectively. The Ford Expedition is just behind with 62,007 units sold last year. There are a few formidable competitors on the EV side of things, with the Rivian R1S, the GMC Hummer SUV EV, and even the Kia EV9.
However, Tesla has yet to dip its toe into this market, and it seems many of its fans are willing to admit that the company is missing a true “people mover” with enough space to handle a cross-country road trip with a handful of kids.
A legitimate, comfortably sized 3-row family SUV.
Not an undersized egg-shaped one with a 3rd row that can only fit contortionists, and design-limiting gimmicks like falcon wing doors that just add cost/complexity for a customer set that doesn’t want them.
— Weather Nole (@WxGuesserNole) June 4, 2025
No question… we need a full size SUV built on the cybertruck’s platform.
— HARLAN Z. HILL 🇺🇸 (@Harlan) June 4, 2025
This, they should build this.
Cybertruck AWD drivetrain, but this as rough form. pic.twitter.com/SH4DvkvoIe
— Timothyz (@Timothyz) June 4, 2025
Why Not the Model X?
The Model X is likely Tesla’s lowest-selling vehicle. It contributes very little to the overall mission of the company, and even CEO Elon Musk once said that it, along with the Model S, is only produced due to “sentimental reasons.”
When it comes to the X, it’s simply not quite what people are looking for in terms of a “full-size SUV.” Instead, it is more of a van/crossover SUV hybrid. It does not have tons of cargo and interior space.
It does have a lot of great tech, a flashy look, and adequate range for that trip with the kids. It’s a great car, and one that Tesla is planning to refine with an upcoming refresh, its second this decade.
However, it falls short of what would qualify as a full-size SUV, especially considering its third row is a little tight, even for younger children.
But it’s not quite what many would consider as what Tesla needs to fill this void in its lineup.
What Could Be Coming?
Many fans say they would like to see a CyberSUV — something built on the Cybertruck platform but in the form of a full-size SUV. This is not totally out of the question, especially considering Tesla has already made it clear the Cybercab would adopt the same sort of aesthetic as the Cybertruck.
However, we can all agree it’s a far cry from what the Cybertruck truly is, and Tesla likely will not build something that’s even close to the pickup. It already admitted it would not adopt the stainless steel exoskeleton for future vehicles in the Q4 2024 Shareholder Deck.
So, if Tesla were to decide to build something that would be in the full-size SUV segment, it wouldn’t look like the Cybertruck.
Tesla customers are still being targeted by automaker with Musk rivalry
Lucid is still targeting Tesla owners with offers on trade-in allowance.
Tesla customers are still being targeted by other car companies, who are offering big incentives to trade in their current EVs for a new one.
One company that has not backed off from its trade-in promotion is one with a long-standing rivalry with Elon Musk, because its former CEO-turned-boardmember has a bitter relationship with the frontman.
Lucid is continuing to offer a $4,000 trade-in allowance on Tesla vehicles specifically, an effort that many companies have offered to owners of Musk’s EV brand in an effort to snag away some of those who might be on the fence about switching.
Lucid still aggressively targeting Tesla customers pic.twitter.com/Dj0yNG7Btj
— Dan Burkland (@DBurkland) June 4, 2025
Many companies have offered these types of promotions before, but Lucid’s seems to be an extended one — almost an open invitation. It could have something to do with the rivalry Musk has had with former CEO Peter Rawlinson, who stepped down from his post as the company’s head executive three months ago.
Musk and Rawlinson were at one time co-workers. At Tesla, the two worked on the Model S together. That is, until Rawlinson abruptly left. There are still questions about what his exact job title was there, but Musk refuses to agree with Rawlinson’s claimed title of Chief Engineer of the project, which launched Tesla from niche to more mainstream.
Polestar has been trying to poach Tesla owners for months as well, and it’s no secret why. Musk’s political involvement and his work with DOGE certainly put some Tesla drivers in a tough spot, and some could be willing to give up their cars.
However, the success rates of these promos are unknown.
Tesla Model Y charges to bring strongest month in Australia in 2025
Tesla saw a strong month of sales in Australia, led by the dominating performance of the Model Y.
Tesla can thank the Model Y for bringing the company to its strongest monthly performance of the year in Australia.
In May, the Model Y accounted for 3,580 of the 3,897 total sales Tesla reported for the month in Australia. That’s a 9.3 percent increase from May 2024, while the Model Y had its best month since June 2024 with a 122.5 percent increase from the same month a year prior.
Additionally, it was the company’s best May in two years, when it sold 4,476 cars in May 2023.
It is a strong point in what has been a tough year for Tesla, but the difficulty can mostly be attributed to the switchover of production lines the company performed at each of its global production facilities.
It updated the Model Y earlier this year with a brand new front and rear fascia, as well as suspension improvements, and cabin modifications to provide a more comfortable ride.
Tesla’s Country Manager for Australia, Thom Drew, spoke to Drive in April about the Model Y and its influence on the company’s performance in Australia.
Tesla Cybertruck needs changes before Australia entry, but no guarantees it will arrive
He said the company saw tremendous interest in the Launch Edition of the new Model Y, which featured premium badging and some other novelty improvements compared to the Long Range All-Wheel-Drive that is available already.
Drew said:
“When we launched orders back in January, we had an enormous response to the launch edition. We’ve only just started test drives in the last couple of weeks. The boat’s been slowly making its way around the country. And now we’re seeing that kind of second wave come through, and seeing a lot of interest. I think we had a record test drive week, last week, in our entire history. So yeah, [we’re] seeing some really strong interest.”
Tesla is hoping to see improvements in sales performance across the globe, but it is primarily focused on the rollout of the Robotaxi platform, which is set for release on June 12.
