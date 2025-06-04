Australian telco Telstra has launched its Starlink-powered satellite text messaging service, a groundbreaking step in enhancing connectivity across the nation. Telstra x Starlink’s direct-to-device (D2D) service enables customers with Samsung Galaxy S25 devices to send and receive text messages in areas without mobile coverage, provided they have a clear view of the sky.

The Telstra Satellite Messaging service rolls out over the coming weeks. The service will allow users on select month-to-month mobile plans to communicate via the Starlink Direct to Cell satellite network. It targets remote locations, ensuring connectivity where traditional mobile networks are unavailable.

“From today, we’re rolling out Telstra Satellite Messaging – Australia’s first satellite to mobile text messaging product, available for consumer and small business customers on Telstra month-to-month mobile plans with a device from the Samsung Galaxy S25 series family,” Telstra announced.

Eligible customers with a Samsung Galaxy S25 and updated with the latest Android software can access Telstra xStarlink’s Satellite Messaging service as part of their core plan. Devices automatically connect to the Starlink network when mobile coverage is absent, requiring only an outdoor location with a direct line of sight to the sky. The launch follows extensive testing by Telstra engineers across Australia’s most remote regions. The Aussie telecom company promises ongoing refinements to ensure reliability.

The initiative reflects Telstra’s commitment to pioneering connectivity solutions. “Being able to send or receive a text message from an outdoor location that is beyond the range of our mobile network is a significant step forward and reinforces our commitment to pioneer new connectivity options for Australians,” the company stated.

The service is set to expand to more devices, with future capabilities expected to include data and voice calls, further bridging connectivity gaps.

Telstra’s collaboration with SpaceX positions Australia at the forefront of satellite-based communication. As the rollout progresses, the service could redefine how Australians stay connected in remote areas, leveraging Starlink’s satellite network to deliver seamless communication. With plans to enhance the service, Telstra’s satellite text messaging marks a milestone in ensuring no corner of the country is left disconnected.