SpaceX
Telstra Unveils Starlink-Powered Satellite Text Messaging in Australia
Australian telco Telstra has launched its Starlink-powered satellite text messaging service, a groundbreaking step in enhancing connectivity across the nation. Telstra x Starlink’s direct-to-device (D2D) service enables customers with Samsung Galaxy S25 devices to send and receive text messages in areas without mobile coverage, provided they have a clear view of the sky.
The Telstra Satellite Messaging service rolls out over the coming weeks. The service will allow users on select month-to-month mobile plans to communicate via the Starlink Direct to Cell satellite network. It targets remote locations, ensuring connectivity where traditional mobile networks are unavailable.
“From today, we’re rolling out Telstra Satellite Messaging – Australia’s first satellite to mobile text messaging product, available for consumer and small business customers on Telstra month-to-month mobile plans with a device from the Samsung Galaxy S25 series family,” Telstra announced.
Eligible customers with a Samsung Galaxy S25 and updated with the latest Android software can access Telstra xStarlink’s Satellite Messaging service as part of their core plan. Devices automatically connect to the Starlink network when mobile coverage is absent, requiring only an outdoor location with a direct line of sight to the sky. The launch follows extensive testing by Telstra engineers across Australia’s most remote regions. The Aussie telecom company promises ongoing refinements to ensure reliability.
The initiative reflects Telstra’s commitment to pioneering connectivity solutions. “Being able to send or receive a text message from an outdoor location that is beyond the range of our mobile network is a significant step forward and reinforces our commitment to pioneer new connectivity options for Australians,” the company stated.
The service is set to expand to more devices, with future capabilities expected to include data and voice calls, further bridging connectivity gaps.
Telstra’s collaboration with SpaceX positions Australia at the forefront of satellite-based communication. As the rollout progresses, the service could redefine how Australians stay connected in remote areas, leveraging Starlink’s satellite network to deliver seamless communication. With plans to enhance the service, Telstra’s satellite text messaging marks a milestone in ensuring no corner of the country is left disconnected.
News
SpaceX hit with mishap investigation by FAA for Starship Flight 9
Starship’s ninth test flight has the FAA requiring a mishap investigation from SpaceX.
SpaceX has been hit with yet another mishap investigation by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) related to the company’s ninth test flight of Starship earlier this week.
The FAA said the mishap investigation is “focused only on the loss of the Starship vehicle, which did not complete its launch or reentry as planned.” The agency said the loss of the Super Heavy booster is covered by one of the FAA’s approved test induced damage exceptions requested by SpaceX.
All of Starship and Super Heavy booster debris landed within the designated hazard areas, the FAA confirmed.
It said it activated a Debris Response Area out of an abundance of caution as the booster “experienced its anomaly over the Gulf of America during its flyback toward Texas. The FAA subsequently determined the debris did not fall outside of the hazard area. During the event there were zero departure delays, one flight was diverted, and one airborne flight was held for 24 minutes. ”
SpaceX has become accustomed to mishap investigations by the FAA, as they have been impacted by them on several occasions in the past, including on Flight 8. However, they are a precautionary measure and usually are resolved within a few weeks.
Flight 9 was one of SpaceX’s most eventful, as there were several discoveries during the launch. First, it was SpaceX’s first time reusing a Super Heavy booster, as the one utilized for Flight 9 was also used on Flight 7 in January.
Contact with the booster and Starship were both lost during Flight 9. SpaceX said the booster was lost “shortly after the start of landing burn when it experienced a rapid unscheduled disassembly approximately 6 minutes after launch.”
Meanwhile, Starship was set to make a splashdown in the Indian Ocean, but the vehicle was lost about 46 minutes into the flight, SpaceX said in a mission recap.
It was an improvement from the previous two flights, as both 7 and 8 resulted in the loss of Starship after just a few minutes. Flight 9 lasted considerably longer. These flights are also not intended to make it to Mars, despite what other reports might try to tell you.
These are ways to gain information for when SpaceX eventually tries to get Starship to Mars.
SpaceX
SpaceX Starship Flight 9 recap: objectives & outcomes
Each test fuels progress. Starship Flight 9 provided critical data for future missions. One step closer to the Red Planet!
SpaceX’s Starship Flight 9 launched at 7:37 p.m. EDT from Starbase Texas on May 27, 2025.
The Starship Flight 9 launch included the B14-2 Super Heavy Booster previously used in Flight 7. Ship 35 (S35) made up the upper stage in Flight 9. Overall, 33 Raptor engines were on the booster. Six Raptor engines were on the upper stage of Starship.
Starship Flight 9 Objectives
- Demonstrate booster reuse by recovering B14-2 after separation.
- Deploy eight Starlink satellite simulators from Ship 35’s payload bay.
- Perform an in-space Raptor engine relight to test orbital maneuvering capabilities.
- Test upgraded heat shield tiles, including metallic and actively cooled variants, for improved re-entry performance.
- Achieve a controlled re-entry and splashdown of Ship 35 in the Indian Ocean.
Starship Flight 9 Outcomes
Booster Performance: Post-separation, B14-2 executed a boost-back burn to return toward the Gulf of Mexico for a planned catch or splashdown. However, the booster was lost over the Gulf of Mexico. SpaceX acknowledged that it did not achieve its planned recovery and has not specified the cause of the loss.
Upper Stage Performance: Ship 35 reached a suborbital trajectory with an apogee of 189 km. SpaceX attempted to deploy eight Starlink satellite simulators from S35. However, the ship’s payload bay door failed to open and prevented deployment.
SpaceX planned a Raptor engine relight in space for the upper stage but did not confirm a successful attempt. During Ship 35’s re-entry over the Indian Ocean, fuel leaked, causing a loss of attitude control.
SpaceX’s Conclusion
SpaceX concluded that Starship Flight 9 was a partial success. The company’s conclusion was based on the valuable data it gathered from reusing the booster, heat shield performance, and system behavior.
Starship Flight 9’s Significance
Flight 9 provided critical data to achieve SpaceX’s goal of making Starship fully reusable. Reusability will reduce the cost of missions to Earth orbit, the Moon, and Mars. Ship 35’s failure to deploy Starlink satellites revealed an issue that SpaceX would need to fix. After all, Starlink deployment is essential for Starship’s commercial viability.
Elon Musk noted that Starship Flight tests are essential steps toward human missions to Mars and eventually making life multiplanetary.
Elon Musk
SpaceX Starship gets FAA nod for ninth test flight
The FAA has given the green light for Starship’s ninth test flight.
SpaceX has received FAA approval for the ninth test flight of the Starship rocket. The approval was delayed due to the federal agency finishing its comprehensive safety review of the eighth flight earlier this year.
The FAA said in a statement that it has determined that SpaceX has “satisfactorily addressed the causes of the mishap, and therefore, the Starship vehicle can return to flight.”
The eighth test flight occurred back on March 6. SpaceX completed a successful liftoff of Starship and the Super Heavy Booster, before the two entered stage separation a few minutes after launch.
Starship Flight 8: SpaceX nails Super Heavy booster catch but loses upper stage
The booster returned and was caught by the chopsticks on the launch pad, completing the second successful booster catch in the program’s history. However, SpaceX lost contact with Starship in the upper atmosphere.
The ship broke up and reentered the atmosphere over Florida and the Bahamas.
The debris situation caused the FAA to initiate a mishap investigation:
Starship Flight 8’s Ship 34 provided some beautiful fireworks in the sky during its rapid unscheduled disassembly. Beautiful but unfortunate.
Hopefully, Flight 9 would no longer have any RUD incidents. pic.twitter.com/p4qAToDXOM
— TESLARATI (@Teslarati) March 7, 2025
The FAA said it will verify that SpaceX implements all the corrective actions on Flight 9 that it discovered during the mishap investigation.
There is no current confirmed launch window, but the earliest it could take off from Starbase is Tuesday, May 27, at 6:30 p.m. local time.
To prevent any injuries and potentially limit any damage, the FAA has stayed in contact with various countries that could be impacted if another loss of vehicle occurs:
“The FAA is in close contact and collaboration with the United Kingdom, Turks & Caicos Islands, Bahamas, Mexico, and Cuba as the agency continues to monitor SpaceX’s compliance with all public safety and other regulatory requirements.”
The agency has also stated that the Aircraft Hazard Area (AHA) is approximately 1,600 nautical miles and extends eastward from the Starbase, Texas, launch site through the Straits of Florida, including the Bahamas and Turks & Caicos.
For flight 8, the AHA was just 885 nautical miles.
Telstra Unveils Starlink-Powered Satellite Text Messaging in Australia
Tesla Model Y charges to bring strongest month in Australia in 2025
Elon Musk explains Tesla’s domestic battery strategy
Tesla Cybertruck Range Extender gets canceled
Tesla posts Optimus’ most impressive video demonstration yet
Tesla seems to have fixed one of Full Self-Driving’s most annoying features
Trending
-
News2 weeks ago
Tesla posts Optimus’ most impressive video demonstration yet
-
News4 days ago
Tesla to lose 64 Superchargers on New Jersey Turnpike in controversial decision
-
News2 weeks ago
Neuralink Blindsight human trials expected to start in the UAE
-
Elon Musk2 weeks ago
Elon Musk just revealed more about Tesla’s June Robotaxi launch
-
Elon Musk2 weeks ago
Tesla’s Elon Musk confirms he’ll stay CEO for at least five more years
-
News2 weeks ago
Tesla’s new Model S and X spotted, but they leave a lot to be desired
-
News2 weeks ago
Tesla China registrations bounce back to 11.1k vehicles in May’s 2nd full week
-
Elon Musk2 weeks ago
Elon Musk on Tesla vehicle sales: “We see no problem with demand”