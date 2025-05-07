SpaceX secures FAA approval for 25 annual Starship launches

SpaceX secured Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) approval to launch and land Starship rockets and Super Heavy boosters from its Starbase spaceport in Boca Chica, Texas, up to 25 times a year. The FAA’s decision was announced on Tuesday, marking a pivotal step for SpaceX’s ambitious space exploration goals.

The FAA’s SpaceX approval is part of its ongoing license review. The agency noted that “there are other licensing requirements still to be completed,” including evaluations of policy, payload, safety, financial responsibility, and environmental impacts.“Once the evaluation process is complete, the FAA will make a determination to approve or deny the license application,” the agency added.

The FAA’s final environmental assessment concluded that SpaceX’s expanded launch plans would have “no significant impact” on the surrounding environment, defying a history of legal disputes with environmental groups. Starlink shines in Spain & Portugal during historic blackout crisis

The ruling follows a significant weekend for Starbase, where residents—mostly SpaceX employees—voted to incorporate the area as a city. Starbasee City includes a mayor and two commissioners from the aerospace company’s ranks. The FAA’s decision amplifies SpaceX’s momentum but has sparked concerns among environmentalists.

Christopher Basaldu of the South Texas Environmental Justice Network called the environmental assessment premature.

Advertisement

“You’re bragging about the big slot rocket in history, and then you’re also trying to claim that it makes no environmental impact; that’s impossible. So they’re lying. So what the FAA needs to do is they need to go all the way back to square one,” Basaldu said.

Basaldu highlighted potential harm to marine life, pollution risks to the nearby Rio Grande, and disruptions from noise and night operations coming from SpaceX launches.

“A lot of noise pollution. That’s not a lot of night pollution, because they try to continue working through the night, while SpaceX is going to shut down the road for half of the year.”

As SpaceX pushes to scale Starship operations, the FAA’s approval underscores Starbase’s growing role in space exploration. However, ongoing environmental reviews and local concerns signal challenges ahead, balancing innovation with ecological and community impacts.