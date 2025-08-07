News
SpaceX starts offering Starship services for Mars, and it already has its first customer
SpaceX has started offering Starship services to Mars, and it has its first customer already.
SpaceX is yet to master its Starship spacecraft, but the company is already planning several steps ahead. As per recent updates from company leadership, SpaceX has started offering Starship services to Mars, and it has its first customer already.
Starship Updates
SpaceX President and COO Gwynne Shotwell recently posted an update about SpaceX’s Starship program on social media platform X. As per the executive, the private space company is now “offering Startup services to the red planet.” Shotwell also noted that SpaceX is working with the Italian Space Agency on an agreement.
Italian Space Agency President Teodoro Valente shared his excitement for the project in a post on X. As per Valente, the payloads in the mission would be gathering scientific data from Mars.
“Italy is going to Mars! @ASI_Spazio and @SpaceX have signed a first-of-its-kind agreement to carry Italian experiments on the first Starship flights to Mars with customers. The payloads will gather scientific data during the missions. Italy continues to lead in space exploration!” Valente wrote in his post.
Next Starship Flight
SpaceX is currently making preparations for the launch of Starship Flight 10, which is expected to be held sometime this August, as per previous comments from CEO Elon Musk. At the end of July, SpaceX fired up its Starship Upper Stage on its South Texas launch site. This ship is the second that SpaceX has earmarked for Flight 10, as noted in a Space.com report, since the first exploded on a test stand on June 18 just before a planned static fire test.
A fully-stacked Starship first took to the skies in April 2023. Unfortunately, the last three missions this year, which were launched in January, March, and May, all ended with the upper stage experiencing a Rapid Unscheduled Disassembly (RUD) before its planned splashdown in the Indian Ocean.
