Tesla’s AI team will be built on skills and ambition, just like Elon Musk’s empire

Tesla CEO Elon Musk recognizes that passion and hard work can do more than a degree. Musk took to his Twitter to announce that anyone interested in developing Artificial Intelligence software should apply to Tesla’s AI development team.

After posting the initial tweet, Musk added, “A PhD is definitely not required. All that matters is a deep understanding of AI & ability to implement NNs in a way that is actually useful (latter point is what’s truly hard). Don’t care if you even graduated high school.”

Musk has stated in the past that college education is not a crucial part of having a successful career. In an interview with Auto Bild, Musk stated, “There is no need to even have a college degree, at all. Or even high school. If someone graduated from a great university that may be an indication that they will be capable of great things, but it’s not necessarily the case.” He then rattled off a few of the world’s pioneers, like Harvard dropout Bill Gates and Steve Jobs, who left Reed College after just a semester.

A PhD is definitely not required. All that matters is a deep understanding of AI & ability to implement NNs in a way that is actually useful (latter point is what’s truly hard). Don’t care if you even graduated high school. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 2, 2020

Musk has stood by the fact that passion is responsible for his success, even though he holds a prestigious degree from the University of Pennsylvania and was a Ph.D. candidate in Stanford University’s Energy Physics/Material Science program, where he dropped out just two days after enrolling to join the Internet boom. However his degrees did not make him successful. Musk owes his success to hard work and determination. The Tesla CEO refused to give up on his dream of bringing sustainable transportation and energy to everyone as he described in his Tesla Master Plan.

Build sports car Use that money to build an affordable car Use that money to build an even more affordable car While doing above, also provide zero emission electric power generation option

Musk noted that giving up was simply not an option when he was running low on money to continue operations at both Tesla and SpaceX,. “If something is important enough, you should try, even if the probable outcome is failure,” he said in an interview with 60 Minutes in 2014.

Tesla is a company geared toward developing affordable and sustainable automobiles, but the company also focuses on creating a driving experience like no other. Car mechanics and AI whizzes are not the only people Musk has encouraged to apply at the company.

Musk’s story is one that is a straight spin of the stereotypical American dream. It’s the story of an immigrant who wanted a better life for himself, so he came to America and co-founded the hottest car company. He wants to help others achieve their dreams whether they’re immigrants or not, a college graduate or not. Musk wants to see people with skills and the ambition to match for Tesla’s AI development team.