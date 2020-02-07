Tesla soars in Germany with massive 168% increase in registrations in January

Tesla registrations in Germany increased by 168% in January, helped by strong demand for the Model 3. Total vehicle registrations in the country last month hit 246,300, or about 7.3% lower compared to January 2019, the Federal Transport Authority of Germany (KBA) revealed in its report.

Other gainers included Lexus, which showed a 110% increase in new vehicle registrations, and Jaguar, which experienced a 63% rise. German premium brands such as BMW saw single-digit growth at a 6.5% increase in registrations, while Mercedes-Benz rose by 2.9%. Audi went up by 1.2%. Volkswagen, the country’s top-selling car brand, saw a drop of 4.1%, the KBA report reads.

Green car sales saw some improvement in January with all-electric vehicles going up by 61%, accounting for 3% of all car sales. Meanwhile, hybrid vehicles saw an increase of 103% for a market share of 12.5%. Plug-in hybrid vehicles also did well with a 307% improvement for a market share of 3.5%.

On the other hand, sales of gasoline and diesel vehicles dropped by 17 and 12%, respectively.

In 2019, Tesla was also king of imported electric car brands with sales of 10,710 units, edging Renault and BMW that posted deliveries of 9,431 units and 9,117 vehicles, respectively. It also led the imported brands with a 462.3% increase in new vehicle registrations in the country.

Tesla leading the pack of imported vehicles is a good sign for Elon Musk’s electric car company. With the construction of Giga Berlin expected to set to start as early as mid-March, Tesla can only expect more organic demand when Germans and electric vehicle enthusiasts from nearby European countries see firsthand more of its vehicles on the road.

Today, after all, Tesla has not reached mainstream status in the European markets yet, save for territories such as Norway and the Netherlands, where electric cars have are very prominent. In Germany, the heart of traditional auto, Tesla still has a lot of room to grow. Tesla seems to be laying the foundation for such an expansion, mainly through its Giga Berlin initiative.

Giga Berlin will initially focus on the production of the Model Y. Just like Giga Shanghai, the car factory in Grunheide will aim to produce 150,000 units during its initial phase and will eventually ramp to 500,000 units per year. When Giga Berlin goes online, Tesla will be able to sell the locally-made Model Y at a more affordable price and that will naturally create more demand. When this happens, Tesla’s disruption may very well reach Germany at least.