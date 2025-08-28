Tesla AI6 chips will start sample production at surprising Samsung site

It appears that the initial sample production of Tesla’s next-generation AI6 chip would not start in Samsung’s United States-based facilities.

AI6 is expected to be used in Tesla’s expanding lineup of high-volume products, such as the Cybercab and Optimus.

Early AI6 production

As noted in a ZDNet Korea report, the production of initial samples of Tesla’s AI6 chip is expected to start at Samsung Electronics’ domestic foundry and packing facilities in South Korea. Mass production for AI6 chips will follow at the tech giant’s Texas-based foundry in Taylor, which is expected to start operations in 2025. Investment in mass production facilities for the Taylor plant are expected to start this year, the publication noted.

Samsung has reportedly finalized the process design kit for its second-generation 2nm technology. This node offers a 12% performance improvement, 25% lower power consumption, and an 8% reduction in chip area compared to its previous-generation counterparts.

Tesla’s AI6 deal

As per previous reports, Tesla has signed a $16.5 billion contract with Samsung for the production of its AI6 chips. In a post on social media platform X, Musk clarified that $16.5 billion is actually just the bare minimum. Considering that the demand for AI6 chips will be substantial due to the ramp of products such as Optimus and the Cybercab, it would not be farfetched if the deal becomes notably larger in the future.

Musk has shared his excitement for Samsung’s production of AI6 chips, with the CEO stating on X that he would “walk the line personally” in the facility to “accelerate the pace of progress.” In a follow-up comment, the Tesla CEO stated that Samsung is fully aware of what a real partnership with Tesla will be like. “I had a video call with the chairman and senior leadership of Samsung to go over what a real partnership would be like. Use the strengths of both companies to achieve a great outcome,” Musk wrote in his post.