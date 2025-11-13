News
Tesla Australia celebrates 150k vehicles on domestic roads
The milestone was announced by the electric vehicle maker on social media platform X.
Tesla has reached a major milestone in Australia, celebrating 150,000 vehicles on local roads.
Sustainability for all
In its post on X, Tesla Australia and New Zealand noted that the 150,000-vehicle milestone is a notable accomplishment as it accelerates “sustainable abundance for all.” The company also thanked its customers down under for supporting its vehicles over the years.
“Accelerating sustainable abundance for all. Celebrating 150k Teslas on the road. Thank you, Australia,” Tesla Australia and New Zealand wrote in its post on X.
The post was accompanied by a photo of what appeared to be a Quicksilver Model Y premium with the Sydney Opera House in the background. This is an appropriate photo for the EV maker, as the Model Y consistently ranks among Australia’s top-selling electric cars, even as the market becomes flooded with cheaper, newer, and flashier competitors.
Australia’s FSD momentum
Last month, Tesla revealed that FSD Supervised users in Australia and New Zealand have collectively driven over 1 million kilometers within two weeks of the system’s public release. The company noted that drivers are averaging around 80,000 kilometers per day with FSD Supervised active, equivalent to 67 laps around Australia or 625 trips from Auckland to Invercargill.
“In less than 2 weeks, owners have travelled 1 million kilometers on FSD Supervised in AU & NZ,” Tesla’s local account wrote.
Australia became the first right-hand-drive market to gain access to FSD Supervised, which was officially launched in the country on September 18. Coupled with the presence of FSD (Supervised) subscriptions, the adoption of FSD in Australia has been understandably quick.
News
China considering EV acceleration limits to curb high-speed accidents
If approved, the regulation would be a national standard.
Recent reports have emerged stating that China is considering new national standards that would restrict how fast electric vehicles can accelerate upon each startup. The potential regulation is reportedly being considered amidst a rise in EV-related crashes.
The draft for the proposed regulation was released by the Ministry of Public Security on November 10. If approved, the regulation would be a national standard.
New regulation targets default performance limits
Under the proposal, all passenger vehicles would start in a state where acceleration from 0–100 km/h (0-60 mph) would take no less than five seconds. This rule would apply to both pure EVs and plug-in hybrids, and it is aimed at preventing unintended acceleration caused by driver inexperience or surprise torque delivery.
The public has until January 10, 2026, to submit feedback before the rule is finalized, as noted in a CNEV Post report.
Authorities have stated that the change reflects growing safety concerns amidst the arrival of more powerful electric cars. The new regulation would make it mandatory for drivers to deliberately engage performance modes, ensuring they are aware and ready for their vehicles’ increased power output before accelerating.
A rise in accidents
China’s EV sector has seen an explosion of high-powered models, some capable of 0–100 km/h acceleration in under two seconds. These speeds were once reserved for supercars, but some electric cars such as the Xiaomi SU7 Ultra offer such performance at an affordable cost.
However, authorities have observed that this performance has led to an uptick in accidents. I recent years, incidents of crashes involving lack of control in vehicles with rapid acceleration have risen, as per an explanatory note accompanying the draft.
Part of this is due to drivers seemingly being unprepared for the power of their own vehicles. For context, driving schools in China typically use cars that accelerate to 100 km/h in more than 5 seconds. This level of acceleration is also typical in combustion-powered cars.
News
Tesla Superchargers crowned best EV charging network in the UK for 2025
The Tesla Supercharger network was voted Best Large EV Charging Network for the second consecutive year.
Tesla has once again claimed the top spot in the UK’s most anticipated EV charging satisfaction survey. As per Zapmap’s 2025 driver satisfaction rankings, the Tesla Supercharger network was voted Best Large EV Charging Network for the second consecutive year.
The annual survey, based on thousands of EV driver responses, measures reliability, ease of use, and payment experience across the UK’s public charging landscape.
Tesla tops the survey’s “Large” category
Zapmap’s 2025 rankings, which were drawn from nearly 4,000 battery electric vehicle (BEV) drivers, reflect how quickly public charging is evolving across the UK. For the survey’s “Large” network class, which includes systems with over 500 devices, Tesla once again stood out for reliability and cost efficiency.
The automaker now offers 1,115 open Supercharger devices at 97 public sites, roughly 54% of its total UK network. That’s a 40% increase in public availability compared to September 2024. A particularly appreciated aspect of the Supercharger network is its cost, which continues to be “significantly lower prices than most rapid/ultra-rapid networks, with drivers also appreciating its reliability,” Zapmap noted.
Tesla Regional Manager’s comments
Ollie Dodd, Senior Regional Manager for Northern Europe Charging at Tesla, shared his appreciation for the Supercharger network’s award.
“We’re thrilled to win Zapmap’s Best EV Charging Network for the second year in a row. Being recognized by the drivers themselves shows that our customer-centric and data-driven approach to building sites is well-received. We look forward to showcasing more customer-centric features in 2026 as we expand the network further and look towards new initiatives in roaming and payment methods,” he said.
Conducted during September and October 2025, Zapmap’s eighth annual survey found that reliability and payment flexibility remain top priorities among EV drivers, two things that the Supercharger network particularly excels in. Fortunately for UK EV owners, the Supercharger network is also aggressively growing.
News
Tesla Superchargers to be opened for VW ID.4 and ID. Buzz owners
The adapter, however, would need to be purchased by eligible customers.
Volkswagen has announced that owners of the ID.4 and ID. Buzz will soon gain access to Tesla’s expansive Supercharger network across North America.
Starting November 18, eligible drivers can charge at more than 25,000 compatible DC fast chargers using a Volkswagen-approved NACS adapter. The adapter, however, would need to be purchased by eligible customers.
Volkswagen goes NACS
To connect with the Tesla Supercharger network, ID.4 and ID. Buzz owners will need a $200 Volkswagen NACS-to-CCS adapter, which is available from dealers or online at parts.vw.com. Original owners of 2025 models can claim a $100 rebate within 90 days of purchase, with the program running through July 15, 2026, as noted in a press release. Starting with model year 2026, the NACS adapter will be included as standard equipment on all new Volkswagen EVs.
It should be noted that Volkswagen’s NACS adapter enables charging exclusively on DC fast chargers compatible with Tesla’s North American Charging System. It cannot be used with Level 1 or Level 2 AC chargers, including Tesla’s own Destination Charger network. Select 2024 and 2025 models will also receive a software update to ensure optimal performance when charging through NACS.
Volkswagen of America SVP’s comments
Volkswagen of America Senior Vice President of Product Marketing and Strategy Petar Danilovic shared his excitement about the ID.4 and ID. Buzz’s upcoming use of the Tesla Supercharger Network.
“This is great news for our EV owners,” he said. “They will now be able to access the more than 25,000 DC fast chargers on the Tesla Supercharger network across the United States, in addition to the more than 5,000 fast chargers on Electrify America’s grid. This makes life much more convenient, whether you are taking a road trip or you rely on public charging should home charging not be an option.”
To use the Supercharger Network, ID.4 and ID. Buzz owners could use the Tesla app to find compatible stations and pay directly for their charging sessions. Combined with Electrify America’s growing network, ID.4 and ID. Buzz owners now have more options for their charging needs, allowing them to travel long distances in their all-electric cars.
