Tesla hits 1 million km on FSD Supervised in Australia and New Zealand

Tesla’s Full Self-Driving (FSD) Supervised software has reached a major milestone in Australia and New Zealand. In less than two weeks since its public release, owners have collectively driven over 1 million kilometers with the advanced driver-assist system engaged.

The achievement comes just days after a Model Y successfully covered 13,500 km of Australia’s roads using FSD Supervised.

Rapid adoption

The electric vehicle maker confirmed the FSD Supervised milestone in a post on its official Tesla Australia and New Zealand X account, noting that drivers are averaging about 80,000 kilometers per day with FSD Supervised active. To highlight the milestone, Tesla noted that the distance was equivalent to 67 laps around Australia or 625 trips from Auckland to Invercargill.

“In less than 2 weeks, owners have travelled 1 million kilometres on FSD Supervised in AU & NZ. That’s roughly 67 laps around Australia or 625 trips from Auckland to Invercargill,” the electric vehicle maker wrote in its post.

Australia has become one of the newest markets for FSD Supervised’s rollout, with public access opening on September 18. The country also stands as the first right hand drive market to receive Full Self Driving (Supervised).

Subscription service

The quick adoption of FSD in Australia highlights the enthusiasm of local owners, even as most of the regional Tesla fleet still uses older Hardware 3 systems that do not support FSD’s latest versions. Once updates roll out to HW3 vehicles, the adoption of FSD in Australia and New Zealand will likely see an even more notable rise, as noted in a report from techAU.

The milestone also arrives ahead of the official launch of Tesla’s FSD Supervised subscription program, priced at $149 per month in Australia and $159 in New Zealand, as noted in a report from The Driven. The subscription is expected to provide FSD access to drivers who opted not to purchase the system at its full price.