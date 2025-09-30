News
Tesla hits 1 million km on FSD Supervised in Australia and New Zealand
The achievement comes just days after a Model Y successfully covered 13,500 km of Australia’s roads using FSD Supervised.
Tesla’s Full Self-Driving (FSD) Supervised software has reached a major milestone in Australia and New Zealand. In less than two weeks since its public release, owners have collectively driven over 1 million kilometers with the advanced driver-assist system engaged.
The achievement comes just days after a Model Y successfully covered 13,500 km of Australia’s roads using FSD Supervised.
Rapid adoption
The electric vehicle maker confirmed the FSD Supervised milestone in a post on its official Tesla Australia and New Zealand X account, noting that drivers are averaging about 80,000 kilometers per day with FSD Supervised active. To highlight the milestone, Tesla noted that the distance was equivalent to 67 laps around Australia or 625 trips from Auckland to Invercargill.
“In less than 2 weeks, owners have travelled 1 million kilometres on FSD Supervised in AU & NZ. That’s roughly 67 laps around Australia or 625 trips from Auckland to Invercargill,” the electric vehicle maker wrote in its post.
Australia has become one of the newest markets for FSD Supervised’s rollout, with public access opening on September 18. The country also stands as the first right hand drive market to receive Full Self Driving (Supervised).
Subscription service
The quick adoption of FSD in Australia highlights the enthusiasm of local owners, even as most of the regional Tesla fleet still uses older Hardware 3 systems that do not support FSD’s latest versions. Once updates roll out to HW3 vehicles, the adoption of FSD in Australia and New Zealand will likely see an even more notable rise, as noted in a report from techAU.
The milestone also arrives ahead of the official launch of Tesla’s FSD Supervised subscription program, priced at $149 per month in Australia and $159 in New Zealand, as noted in a report from The Driven. The subscription is expected to provide FSD access to drivers who opted not to purchase the system at its full price.
News
Waymo responds to shocking video that would have gotten Tesla FSD crucified
As per Waymo, there is actually a pretty good reason why one of its self-driving cars ended up driving around a golf course.
Waymo has provided some clarification on a video that has been spreading recently on social media. The video, as hilarious as it was, would likely have resulted in Tesla getting crucified if a Robotaxi running FSD had been involved instead.
As per Waymo, there is actually a pretty good reason why one of its self-driving cars ended up driving around a golf course.
The viral video and Waymo’s response
This weekend, a video emerged on social media showing a Waymo self-driving car driving around a golf course. Unlike other Waymos, this particular vehicle was operating on the grass itself, just a few meters away from people. Spectators could be heard laughing in the video as the Waymo slowly drove over the golf course.
Amidst speculations online, Waymo has stated that the vehicle in the viral video was actually operated by a human driver. In a post on social media platform X, Waymo’s official account clarified that the vehicle was not self-driving at the time the video was taken. “Hey there, this was a human-driven car, getting ready for an event at the Penmar Golf Course,” Waymo wrote in its X post.
Had a Tesla been involved…
The video caught a lot of attention among Tesla enthusiasts, with many stating that such a video involving a Robotaxi could have easily crucified the electric vehicle maker in the media. It is no secret that Tesla receives overwhelmingly negative media coverage, so even a small scratch on a Robotaxi or other minor incidents on the road tend to result in dramatic headlines.
Had a Tesla running FSD been spotted operating on a golf course just meters away from people, calls for banning Robotaxis and headlines about the self-driving cars nearly killing golf players would have been abundant. The news would probably have been international as well, with dramatic media hosts allocating notable portions of their shows to the alleged dangers of Teslas and FSD, or why Elon Musk was directly responsible for the incident.
It’s an insane scenario, but anyone who’s followed the Tesla story for years would know it is feasible.
News
Tesla unveils charging innovation that will make the Semi instantly successful
The V4 cabinet Supercharger is an innovative solution that could very well make the Tesla Semi instantly successful.
Tesla North American Charging Director Max de Zegher recently shared some insights about the company’s V4 cabinet Superchargers, which are currently being deployed today.
As per the charging executive, the V4 cabinet does not only usher in a new era of fast charging for the company’s consumer vehicles. It is also an innovative solution that could very well make the Tesla Semi instantly successful when it starts being produced in meaningful volumes next year.
V4 cabinet Superchargers
In a recent post on X, the official Tesla Charging account announced that the first V4 cabinet Supercharger is now live. The V4 cabinet Supercharger paves the way for 0.5 MW and 3X power density, with two stalls per cabinet. Tesla Charging also noted that the V4 cabinet Supercharger offers higher throughput, higher efficiency, lower cost, and faster deployments.
In a follow-up post, de Zegher highlighted that the V4 cabinet is nothing short of a masterpiece. He also revealed that the technology used in the V4 cabinet Superchargers will enable 1.2 MW charging for the Semi.
“It might be odd to get so excited about a white box, but the V4 cabinet is a charging masterpiece: AC in, 16 trays of power electronics, DC out. This is the tech that will make 1.2MW charging for Semi, and 0.5 MW charging for cars, ubiquitous around the world,” de Zegher wrote in his post on X.
Tesla Semi ramp
The Tesla Semi has the potential to be the company’s most disruptive vehicle in its lineup. However, its success will likely be limited by how far the Class 8 all-electric long hauler could travel. With this in mind, it is pertinent for the Semi to have charging stops set up across the globe. Only then could it truly become a legitimate alternative to diesel long-haulers, including those engaged in cross-country routes.
If Tesla could successfully ramp the deployment of its V4 cabinet Superchargers, the company could all but ensure that the Semi is usable for ultra-long distance routes right out of the gate. That could effectively change the transportation game. The Tesla Charging executive seemed to hint as much in his X post, with de Zegher stating that the V4 cabinet Supercharger could be configured for 1.2 MW for the Semi.
When asked if every V4 cabinet Supercharger will have 1.2 MW with 8 stall support, the Tesla Charging executive noted that “1.2 MW config for Semi. For cars it can be configured as either 1.2 MW or 1 MW efficiently shared across 8 V4 post.”
News
Lucid CEO shades Tesla Model S: “Nothing has changed in 12 years now”
As per the interim CEO, Lucid is actually seeing quite a bit of business from former Tesla owners.
Lucid Motors’ interim CEO Marc Winterhoff recently shared some of his thoughts on rival EV maker Tesla, which is arguably the world’s undisputed leader in electric cars. As per the interim CEO, Lucid is actually seeing quite a bit of business from former Tesla owners.
Winterhoff noted that part of this is due to the Tesla Model S, which has gotten very long in the tooth.
Lucid CEO’s remarks
During his interview with the Financial Times, the Lucid interim CEO admitted that the company is climbing an uphill battle. He also discussed Uber’s increasing stake in Lucid, as well as the rid-hailing giant’s order for 20,000 units of the Lucid Gravity, a competitor to the Tesla Model X. The executive highlighted that Lucid’s next stage will hinge on the release of its affordable Model Y fighter as well, which should cost about $50,000.
Most interestingly, Winterhoff stated that Lucid is actually seeing a boost in sales from Tesla owners who have been turned off by the company’s aging lineup and Elon Musk’s political activities. “We have seen an uptick, that’s definitely the case, in Europe and also here in the US,” Winterhoff stated.
The Lucid interim CEO specifically pointed to the Model S as an example of Tesla’s aging lineup. As per the executive, the Model S age is one of the reasons why customers are looking for other options, like the Lucid Air. “The Model S, nothing has changed in 12 years now. . . (customers) are actively looking for other options,” he said.
Tesla Model S and Model X
In a way, the Tesla Model S and Model X are indeed long in the tooth, though Winterhoff’s comment about the all-electric sedan not changing for 12 years is inaccurate. The Model S received its Plaid upgrade in 2021, and it was refreshed earlier this year. While the car itself still has a similar body as its first iteration, practically everything under the hood and inside the cabin of the Model S has changed over the years.
That being said, sales of the Model S and Model X have fallen significantly since their peak. Thus, it would be a good idea for Tesla to put some effort and love into making its flagship sedan and SUV more attractive to consumers. For now, Tesla is putting in some effort into the two vehicles, as shown in the “Luxe” package it recently released for the Model S and Model X.
Tesla hits 1 million km on FSD Supervised in Australia and New Zealand
Waymo responds to shocking video that would have gotten Tesla FSD crucified
Tesla unveils charging innovation that will make the Semi instantly successful
Tesla’s next-gen Optimus prototype with Grok revealed
Tesla launches new Supercharger program that business owners will love
Tesla Board takes firm stance on Elon Musk’s political involvement in pay package proxy
Trending
-
Elon Musk5 days ago
Tesla FSD V14 set for early wide release next week: Elon Musk
-
News3 days ago
Elon Musk gives update on Tesla Optimus progress
-
News4 days ago
Tesla has a new first with its Supercharger network
-
News6 days ago
Tesla job postings seem to show next surprise market entry
-
News1 week ago
Tesla makes a big change to reflect new IRS EV tax credit rules
-
Investor's Corner4 days ago
Tesla gets new Street-high price target with high hopes for autonomy domination
-
Lifestyle2 days ago
500-mile test proves why Tesla Model Y still humiliates rivals in Europe
-
News18 hours ago
Tesla Giga Berlin’s water consumption has achieved the unthinkable