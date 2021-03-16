Tesla Battery Day vs. Volkswagen Power Day: How Wall Street reacted

Tesla’s Battery Day and Volkswagen’s Power Day were two similar events that showed how the two automakers plan to combat electric vehicle prices within the next few years. Despite the similarities in the events, Wall Street reacted quite differently to both, with Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) seeing a minimal effect on its stock in the days following. However, Volkswagen’s stock (OTCMKTS: VWAGY) is soaring over 12% on the day after the event.

Tesla Battery Day

Tesla’s Battery Day was a marquee event for the electric automaker. While the previous year’s focus was Autonomy, 2020 saw battery cells as Tesla’s main concentration. During the event, CEO Elon Musk revealed how Tesla would combat battery prices by continuing to source cells from third-party suppliers, but also by developing its own 4680 cells that are produced by the company in-house. Additionally, new structural battery packs are being used to house the cells and also provide a more robust crash response in the event of an accident. The rigidity of the new structural battery intends to take Tesla’s safety ratings through the roof, where they already reside.

Tesla also revealed plans for a $25,000 car, a blueprint to manufacture 20 million cars per year, and a roadmap to massive cuts in battery cell production costs.

Despite the developments, Tesla didn’t receive a big boost on Wall Street. Interestingly, despite the massive developments and plans that Tesla had revealed during the Battery Day event on September 22nd, 2020, the stock closed at $424.23. The day following saw an 11% drop in the stock, as it closed at $380.36.

Many didn’t understand the reason for the drop. Tesla bull and investor Jim Cramer, who was at one time bearish on the automaker’s stock, stated that the stock fell simply because Tesla didn’t announce what some were expecting. “They’re just bummed the things they hyped didn’t happen,” Cramer said. “Tesla rolls out a plan to create an electric car for the masses and greeted with a yawn because Musk didn’t roll out a magic battery. This is what happens when you let expectations get out of control.”

Volkswagen Power Day

Volkswagen’s Power Day was, in effect, the German automaker’s version of Tesla’s Battery Day. The company held an event outlining their plans for cell cost reductions, along with plans for six total production plants across Europe. VW also has established several partnerships with European energy companies to roll out an expansive charging infrastructure, among many other developments.

“We aim to reduce the cost and complexity of the battery and at the same time increase its range and performance,” Volkswagen Group Board Member for Technology Thomas Schmall said. “We will use our economies of scale to the benefit of our customers when it comes to the battery too. On average, we will drive down the cost of battery systems to significantly below €100 per kilowatt-hour. This will finally make e-mobility affordable and the dominant drive technology.”

Volkswagen stock began Monday’s trading session at $28.38. After the developments that VW announced, the stock shot up $1.38, a boost of 4.86%. However, the German company’s stock is enjoying massive gains today, just one day after the big event. After closing at $29.76 yesterday, VW stock has increased another 3.48% at the time of writing, for a total gain of 11.69% as of 2:30 PM EST.

The differences in the presentations and how Wall Street has responded to them are unknown. However, the sheer size of Volkswagen’s production figures could be the main reason for the increased investor response. While Tesla’s rollout of 500,000 vehicles in 2020 was a company best, Volkswagen delivered 9.3 million vehicles last year. For context, VW has also been around since 1937, while Tesla has only produced a mass-market vehicle since 2017.

Tesla is undoubtedly the leader in electric vehicles. Volkswagen, while still working out software kinks, could be considered second-place by some because of the successful adaptation of the ID. family of vehicles in Europe so far. However, it is still admittedly ironing out some software issues with its MEB platform, and it seems somewhat odd that VW’s stock received such a healthy boost in the day following its Power Day event.

Disclosure: Joey Klender is a TSLA Shareholder.