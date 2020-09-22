LIVE BLOG: Tesla Battery Day and Annual Shareholder Meeting 2020 updates

This year’s Annual Shareholder Meeting will be one for the books, partly due to the fact that it’s followed immediately by Battery Day, a highly-anticipated event that’s been more than a year in the making. Both events are incredibly important for the company, though the hype surrounding Battery Day has been quite extraordinary. Part of this is due to speculations that the event would unveil Tesla’s next-generation battery cells, which would be key to rolling out the company’s next-generation of vehicles like the Cybertruck, the Semi, and the new Roadster.

For the Annual Shareholder Meeting, investors would have the opportunity to ask the electric car maker a number of key questions about its operations and initiatives for the future. As per inquiries gathered by investor communication platform Say, TSLA shareholders are looking to find more information about the company’s plans for a number of projects, including the rollout of vehicle-to-grid technologies and battery recycling efforts, among others.

The following are live updates from Tesla’s 2019 annual shareholder meeting. Fellow Teslarati reporter Dacia Ferris and I will be updating this article in real-time, so please keep refreshing the page to view the latest updates on this story.

Simon 13:55 PT – Pretty interesting that one of the proposals point to Tesla lagging in diversity and racial equality procedures. Some skeletons being unearthed here. Or are there really bones to be unearthed. I mean, the company has ranked pretty well among LGBTQ employees.

Dacia 13:54 PT – “Why the proposal failed” explanations: I feel like I’m at dinner with my in-laws and two uncles start having a debate.

Dacia 13:53 PT – AGAIN they reject paid advertising. I’d totally pay for a Mad Men series where they represented Tesla only.

Dacia 13:51 PT – *plays 90s-era ‘Rock the Vote’ commercials in background*

Simon 13:45 PT – The Tesla Chair talks about a number of key topics. She places some emphasis on Tesla’s impact report and how the company works in line with its environmental goal. She also says her sincere goodbye to Steve Jurvetson, who has been on the board for a long time. She welcomes Hiro Mizuno, the new member of Tesla’s BoD.

Simon 13:43 PT – And it begins! Robyn Denholm takes the stage for some opening remarks. I have a feeling everyone’s just looking forward to finish the shareholder meeting quickly. Because you know, priorities *cough Battery Day *cough

Dacia 13:42 PT – Internet bets are soooo on right now. Million-mile battery looks to be an early fave!

Dacia 13:38 PT – Would be cool to see a Frunkpuppy show before these events, kind of like the Thanksgiving Parade and the dog show. I say before because… you know. #elontime

Simon 13:35 PT – Seems like there’s about 200 or so cars in the parking lot. Participants are just waiting for now, and they get to enjoy some A/C in the process.

Dacia 13:30 PT – Who gets the cleaning bill from all that mind blowing in the drive-in cars?

Simon 13:30 PT – And it’s starting. Looks like Tesla *may* have forgotten to turn on the sound for the video previews.

Simon 13:25 PT – There’s a covered trailer behind the Semi. The enthusiast in me is telling me that something interesting is inside that thing. Plaid Model S? Can’t wait for the event to start. Also, love that chill music.

Simon 13:20 PT – Pretty clever of Tesla to use a fleet of Teslas to follow social distancing guidelines. As per Steven Jurvetson, each Annual Shareholder Meeting and Battery Day participant is assigned a Tesla (looks like Model 3s and Model Ys) that they could watch the event from. Each vehicle will have a custom program to display the show on their central screens.

Simon 13:15 PT – Less than 15 minutes before the event. By the way, it’s been a while, but I’m glad to have Dacia back here live-blogging with us. 🙂 If Elon is being conservative, then this event may indeed blow our minds.