Tesla Board takes firm stance on Elon Musk’s political involvement in pay package proxy
But there was one driving factor that was considered critical to Tesla: “Receive assurances that Musk’s involvement with the political sphere would wind down in a timely manner.”
The Tesla Board of Directors announced yesterday that it had established a new pay package for CEO Elon Musk, as it believes it is “critical” to secure his long-term commitment to the position.
However, the Board made it clear about Musk’s political involvement in its proxy filing, which announced the new pay package, and it seems the company is addressing it directly.
Elon Musk’s new pay plan ties trillionaire status to Tesla’s $8.5 trillion valuation
The proxy announced the massive pay package, which could give Musk $1 trillion if he achieves various goals that would help Tesla grow as an automaker, energy provider, and in the Robotics and AI sectors.
There are also some details about the Board’s decision, which we went over yesterday, as it felt that Musk was the right person to continue to lead Tesla for the foreseeable future.
It appears that there were four primary reasons behind the decision to retain Musk with this substantial pay package.
Tesla sought to secure Musk’s commitment to the company by offering him a path to increased ownership; if he were to achieve all tranches, he would hold approximately 27 percent ownership.
Another was to let Musk develop the newest Master Plan, which was released last week. Additionally, there needs to be a “meaningful framework for long-term succession planning led by the Board with Musk’s active participation.”
This is an interesting tidbit in Tesla's proxy filing. The board says: "Ultimately, the Committee believed it to be critical to Tesla to secure Musk's commitment to Tesla, receive assurances that Musk's involvement with the political sphere would wind down in a timely manner."…
— Sawyer Merritt (@SawyerMerritt) September 5, 2025
It is far from a secret that Musk’s involvement with President Donald Trump during his election campaign and after he was voted in rubbed many people the wrong way.
Musk was part of President Trump’s White House, serving as the Head of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) and also acting as a Special Advisor.
Musk’s political involvement impacted sales, but by how much is unknown.
It appears the Board is truly ready to move on from politics and focus on what matters: expanding AI, Robotics, and sustainable energy. For what it’s worth, Musk has backed away from politics significantly compared to how it was during election season.
Tesla board reveals reasoning for CEO Elon Musk’s new $1 trillion pay package
“Yes, you read that correctly: in 2018, Elon had to grow Tesla by billions; in 2025, he has to grow Tesla by trillions — to be exact, he must create nearly $7.5 trillion in value for shareholders for him to receive the full award.”
Tesla’s Board of Directors has proposed a new pay package for company CEO Elon Musk that would result in $1 trillion in stock offerings if he is able to meet several lofty performance targets.
Musk, who has not been meaningfully compensated since 2017, completed his last pay package by delivering billions in shareholder value through a variety of performance-based “tranches,” which were met and resulted in the award of billions in stock.
However, Musk was unable to claim this award due to a ruling by the Delaware Chancery Court, which deemed the payout an “unfathomable sum.”
Now, the company is taking steps to ensure Musk gets paid, as the Board feels that it is crucial to retain its CEO, who has been responsible for much of the company’s success.
This is not a statement to undermine the work of all of Tesla’s terrific employees, but a ship needs to be captained by someone, and Musk has proven he is the right person for the job.
The Board also believes that, based on a statement made by the company in its proxy, various issues will be discussed during the upcoming Shareholder Meeting.
Robyn Denholm and Kathleen Wilson-Thompson recognized Musk’s contributions in a statement, which encouraged shareholders to vote to approve the payout:
“We’re asking you to approve the 2025 CEO Performance Award. In designing the new performance award, we explored numerous alternatives. Ultimately, the new award aims to build upon the success of the 2018 CEO Performance Award framework, which ensure that Elon was only paid for the performance delivered and incentivized to guide Tesla through a period of meteoric growth. The 2025 CEO Performance Award similarly challegnes Elon to again meet a series of even more aspirational goals, including operational milestones focused on reaching Adjusted EBITDA targets (thresholds that are up to 28 times higher than the 2108 CEO Performance Award’s top Adjusted EBITDA milestone) and rolling out new or expanded product offerings (including 1 million Robotaxis in commercial operation and delivery of 1 million AI Bots), all while growing the company’s market capitalization by trillions of dollars.
Yes, you read that correctly: in 2018, Elon had to grow Tesla by billions; in 2025, he has to grow Tesla by trillions — to be exact, he must create nearly $7.5 trillion in value for shareholders for him to receive the full award.
In addition to these unprecedented performance milestones, the 2025 CEO Performance Award also includes innovative structural features, born out of the special committee’s considered analysis and extensive shareholder feedback. These features include supercharged retention (at least seven and a half years and up to 10 years to vest in the full award), structural protections to minimize stock price volatility due to administration of this award and, thereafter, incentives for Elon to participate in the Board’s continued development of a framework for long-term CEO Succession. If Elon achieves all the performance milestones under this principle-based 2025 CEO Performance Award, his leadership will propel Tesla to become the most valuable company in history.”
Musk will have a lot of things to accomplish to receive the 423,743,904 shares, which are divided into 12 tranches.
However, the Board feels he is the right person for the job, and they want him to remain the CEO. This package should ensure that he stays with Tesla, as long as shareholders feel the same way.
Elon Musk says Tesla will take Safety Drivers out of Robotaxi: here’s when
“The safety driver is just there for the first few months to be extra safe. Should be no safety driver by end of year.”
Tesla CEO Elon Musk said today that the company plans to completely eliminate Safety Drivers from its Robotaxi fleet, which differs from the Safety Monitors it uses.
Tesla’s Robotaxi platform utilizes employees in the front passenger seat during city rides in Austin and the driver’s seat of the vehicles during highway operations in Austin, as well as during all rides in the Bay Area.
Tesla adjusts Robotaxi safety monitor strategy in Austin with new service area
Musk said the presence of a Safety Driver “is just there for the first few months to be extra safe,” but there are plans to remove them in an effort to remove the crutches the company uses during the early stages of Robotaxi.
The CEO then outlined a timeframe for when it would remove the presence of an employee in the driver’s seat in both Austin and the Bay Area. He said there “should be no safety driver by end of year.”
The safety driver is just there for the first few months to be extra safe.
Should be no safety driver by end of year.
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 4, 2025
Having a Safety Driver or Monitor has been a major point of criticism from Robotaxi skeptics and Tesla critics.
However, Tesla has maintained that its priority in the early stages is the safety of riders, which will keep things running; even a single negative incident could derail self-driving efforts as a whole, including those outside of the company.
Tesla executives have said their attitude toward safety is “paranoid,” but for good reason: an accident could set back the progress that it and many other companies, including rivals like Waymo, have made in the past few years.
For now, it might be a point of criticism for some, but it’s smart in the near term. Musk plans for Tesla to have Robotaxi operating for half of the U.S. population by the end of the year as well, so it will be interesting to see if it can maintain these timelines.
The Boring Company begins hiring for Nashville’s Music City Loop
Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee expressed strong support for the project.
Elon Musk’s The Boring Company has started recruitment efforts for the Music City Loop, an underground tunnel system designed to link downtown Nashville with Nashville International Airport.
Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee expressed strong support for the project, describing it as a cost-free alternative to traditional mass transit systems that could ease traffic congestion in the city. Initial digging began in mid-August, with visible progress reported by September 1, as noted in a WKRN report.
Job creation and project scope
The Boring Company is currently seeking engineers, electricians, mechanics, and operations coordinators as part of its hiring drive for the Music City Loop in Nashville. Gov. Lee emphasized that unlike large-scale transit projects that typically cost billions, the tunnel system will not burden taxpayers.
“We’ve been trying to find ways, Metro Nashville has in particular, to develop transit in the city for a long time. It costs billions and billions of dollars to build out transit systems. We now have an opportunity to have a transit system that costs the taxpayers nothing,” Lee said, calling the effort the fast lane to the city’s future.
The Music City Loop aims to provide a quick and efficient link between the city center and the airport, similar to The Boring Company’s other tunnel projects like the Las Vegas Convention Center Loop. Officials have praised the company for cooperating with state permitting and regulatory requirements, suggesting that the Nashville Loop project is advancing in line with established processes.
Community reactions and concerns
While officials are optimistic, community response has been mixed. Some residents have raised concerns about the speed of approval and a lack of public discussion before construction began.
Nashville resident Taylor John cited environmental impacts and worries that the tunnel could primarily serve tourists rather than local commuters. “I have a lot of concerns, first of all, by how fast this decision was made, I don’t think there was a lot of discussion from the members of the community before this decision was made. It’s going to impact us,” the resident stated.
Others, however, see the project as an innovative leap forward. “There’s a whole untapped potential underneath our feet,” resident Nathaniel Lehrer stated. “Anything that can save time when picking up family or friends or you need to catch a flight, it’d be an awesome option to have.”
