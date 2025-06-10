Tesla CEO Elon Musk reveals new details about Robotaxi rollout

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has revealed new details about the company’s relatively imminent rollout of the Robotaxi platform as the suspected launch date of June 12 continues to near.

Earlier today, the first video showing the first driverless Tesla Robotaxi in Austin was shared on X, just a day after the City officially listed the company as an autonomous vehicle operator on its website. Tesla is listed as a company in the “Testing” phase.

🚨 BREAKING: The first Tesla Robotaxi has been spotted in Austin! It's has the word "Robotaxi" inscribed on the side, and it's very clear that there is nobody in the driver's seat. It does appear that someone is in the passenger's seat. https://t.co/6BdTfd4B8p pic.twitter.com/dygWCeQ5kZ — TESLARATI (@Teslarati) June 10, 2025

The initial details of the Robotaxi are being revealed by Musk, who is carefully releasing small tidbits that seem to show the capabilities of the entire Tesla fleet, and not necessarily just the vehicles that will be involved in the initial rollout in Austin.

His first tidbit is one that many Tesla owners and fans will already know: many Teslas are capable of this driveless performance, but Full Self-Driving is not yet refined to the point where the software is quite ready to handle it. Current versions are robust, but not prepared for driverless navigation. The hardware, however, will enable Teslas to be Robotaxis, even if they’re already purchased by owners:

These are unmodified Tesla cars coming straight from the factory, meaning that every Tesla coming out of our factories is capable of unsupervised self-driving! https://t.co/n94ln0Uas6 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 10, 2025

This is one of the biggest advantages Tesla has over other vehicle makers. Simply put, the Over-the-Air software updates that will roll out to FSD users will eventually make their cars into Robotaxis as well.

However, Musk shed some details on the version of FSD that is being run in these new Robotaxis that were spotted. Musk said that the version these Robotaxis are running is a new version, but will soon “merge to main branch.”

There is also an even newer version that has four times the parameters as this newer version that the test-stage Robotaxis are using, but Musk admits that this needs significant refinement before it is released to the public.

It's a new version of software, but will merge to main branch soon. We have a more advanced model in alpha stage that has ~4X the params, but still requires a lot of polishing. That's probably ready for deploy in a few months. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 10, 2025

As of now, Tesla is simply teasing the actual launch date of the Robotaxi program, but Bloomberg reported earlier this month that it will occur on June 12.