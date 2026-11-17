Tesla has officially changed the reference to its vehicles’ internal computers to “Super Intelligence,” or “SI,” reflecting a change that President Donald Trump made when he noted it would no longer be referred to as “Artificial Intelligence,” or “AI.”

Tesla hacker Green posted that a breakdown of Software Version 2026.44.1, noting that the in-car computer is now labeled as “SI Computer,” in system properties:

Took a peek at Tesla 2026.44.1 firmware

The huge change is that Tesla “upgraded” the “AI computer” inside to super intelligence, so it’s now referred to as “SI Computer” in car properties. 🙃

Other than this there are some minor adjustments: — green (@greentheonly) November 17, 2026

In September as he spoke at the UN’s General Assembly, President Trump said (via The Verge):

“The United States also totally rejects any attempt to construct a globalist scheme to control for the artificial intelligence being spoken of so much now. Here and after officially called “super intelligence,” changing the name, and that the use of the word artificial makes intelligence fake. It makes it sound fake, and it is not fake. It’s actually amazing. But we have to be careful. In fact, it is exactly the opposite of what it purports. From this point forward, all of the United States documents, and hopefully the world’s, will be changed to use the much more accurate term, super as opposed to artificial. So it’s super intelligence. In other words, welcome to the new world of super intelligence — SI. That’s, uh, let’s see if that does. It sounds much better. It is much better, and it’s much more accurate.”

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Tesla and Musk have evidently chosen to adopt the change, as it now appears as an official reference to the company’s in-car computer.

Tesla has long used iterative software updates to refine Autopilot/FSD behavior, vehicle controls, and user interfaces. Renaming an internal identifier fits that pattern of quiet housekeeping far more closely than a sudden capability jump.

Owners on HW3 and later hardware continue to receive the same incremental FSD improvements seen in prior releases, as the property string does not alter compute allocation or model architecture.

Nevertheless, this won’t have any impact on the vehicles themselves, but it is more of an adoption of terms.