Elon Musk says Starlink could be built directly into every Tesla model by the end of next year, and he is tying it to the company’s push toward unsupervised Full Self-Driving. Replying on X Sunday to PayPal co-founder David Marcus, who said he could not wait for an embedded Starlink option beyond the Cybercab, Musk wrote: “Hopefully available towards the end of next year. This will be important for unsupervised FSD, so passengers have high bandwidth everywhere for work and entertainment.”

He added one exception: “Except in China, as Starlink is illegal there.”

The Cybercab is the only Tesla with Starlink today. The two-seater carries a flush-mounted Starlink V5 terminal on its rear hatch, and the newest units began giving public rides in Dallas this week. Riders do not yet appear to be able to connect to it, and Tesla AI chief Ashok Elluswamy has said the link is used mainly for navigation, customer service and fleet management rather than safe driving, as Teslarati reported. Musk’s comments suggest passenger connectivity is part of the plan once the hardware spreads to the rest of the lineup.

The timing lines up with Tesla’s goal of letting owners add their own cars to its Robotaxi network. Musk said last week that trials could start as soon as next month, as Teslarati covered, and the company began rolling out FSD v15 to customers on Saturday. Tesla says the release is 25 times better at handling safety critical cases than v14, according to its release notes.

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Musk also shared new details on Tesla’s next vehicle computer. “AI4.5 is a relatively small performance improvement that is mostly due to needing to upgrade RAM to LPDDR5X,” he wrote in a reply to Sawyer Merritt. In a follow-up post, he said Tesla had trimmed the memory to save money: “RAM is super expensive, so we reduced AI4.5 from 32GB to 24GB. That will be fine. It’s hard to use 32GB anyway, given memory bandwidth constraints.”

That marks a change from earlier this year, when Musk said on Tesla’s first quarter call that an interim upgrade would double RAM on each chip from 16GB to 32GB. Memory prices have climbed sharply as AI data centers absorb supply, and Musk said Sunday that “AI4 costs twice as much now due to memory and storage price hikes.” He also confirmed the next generation chip will not go into cars for now. Asked when AI5 would arrive in new vehicles, he replied, “It’s going to Optimus. Cars will remain at AI4. That’s enough to solve superhuman driving.” He has said AI5 has roughly 12 times the compute of AI4.

Musk also gave a rare look at how the v15 driving software is built. Tesla has had “a ~pixel-perfect world model since last year, which is critical for synthetic data generation,” he wrote, while “the (much) smaller version of that in the car is a conditional mean-flow model, based on the recent sequence of Tesla Universal Vision Encoder.” In practice, Tesla trains on a large model that can generate realistic driving scenes, then runs a compact version that predicts what happens next from recent camera input.

Tesla has not said which vehicles will get AI4.5 or when, and Musk gave no price for adding Starlink to cars outside the Cybercab.