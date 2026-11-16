Elon Musk is already planning a bigger Starship, and the Moon may be why

A day after SpaceX caught a Starship upper stage for the first time, Elon Musk laid out how much bigger the next version will get. “Starship V4 will be ~70m long, which is roughly a 40% length increase and allows >60% more propellant load,” Musk wrote on X Sunday evening. “Engine count will be raised to 9, with 3 more Raptor-Vacuum engines added, and these will be higher thrust V4 engines.”

The current V3 ship that flew on Flight 15 stands about 52 meters tall with six Raptors, three built for sea level and three for vacuum. V4 stretches the ship and doubles its vacuum engines. Musk first said in August 2025 that V4 would add three engines to “a significantly longer ship” and fly in 2027. Sunday’s post is the most specific look at the ship so far.

The payload jump is the headline for the rest of the industry. SpaceX said in its IPO prospectus that V3 is expected to carry about 100 metric tons to orbit, while future generations could reach 200 metric tons, potentially as soon as V4. For comparison, a reusable Falcon 9 carries roughly 17 metric tons to low Earth orbit.

The bigger impact may be on the Moon. Every Starship lunar mission depends on filling a propellant depot in orbit with a string of tanker flights before the lander departs. A NASA safety panel member put that number at around 22 flights last month, while Musk countered that it would be “more like 6 to 8,” as Teslarati reported. Much of that gap comes down to which ship is doing the hauling. Musk has said a V4 tanker could deliver more than 200 tons of propellant per flight, which by his math brings a lunar refill down to five or six launches.

Fewer tankers per landing means more landings per year. SpaceX already advertises cargo flights to the lunar surface starting no earlier than 2028 at $100 million per metric ton, with a Starship lander able to put up to 100 tons on the surface. In February, Musk said SpaceX had shifted its focus to “a self-growing city on the Moon,” which he believes could be done in under 10 years, as Teslarati covered. NASA’s Artemis IV landing is targeted for 2028, and the White House has called for work on a permanent lunar outpost to begin by 2030.

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Starship V4 will be ~70m long, which is roughly a 40% length increase and allows >60% more propellant load. Engine count will be raised to 9, with 3 more Raptor-Vacuum engines added, and these will be higher thrust V4 engines. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 16, 2026

None of that works without ships that fly more than once, which is where Ship 42 comes in. Musk spent part of Sunday at the pad inspecting the vehicle caught on Saturday. “I was going over the whole Starship heat shield earlier today. Overall, it looks great. The engines look great too. Ship 42 could probably be reflown with a few weeks of refurbishment,” he wrote. He added that “many small fixes are needed to achieve immediate reusability (like an airplane).”

SpaceX has never reflown a ship. Its two booster reflights each came months apart, so a Ship 42 return to flight within weeks would be a first for the program. Flight 15 already showed the ship can survive a full orbital mission and come home to the tower, as Teslarati reported Saturday.