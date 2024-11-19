Tesla China sees 17,100 new vehicle registrations in Q4’s 7th week

By

Tesla China saw 17,100 new vehicle registrations in the week of November 11-17, 2024. This represents a 1.1.6% decline from the 17,300 new vehicle registrations that the electric car maker saw in the week ending November 10, 2024.

Tesla does not release its weekly domestic sales figures, though a general idea of the company’s overall performance in the local Chinese auto market can be inferred through new vehicle registrations. Fortunately, these registrations are tracked closely by industry watchers, as well as automakers like Li Auto.

$TSLA 🇨🇳

BREAKING: Tesla China insured units



< Nov 2024 >

4-10 : 17,300

11-17 : 17,100



Strong number! pic.twitter.com/Z9h7NoD1dB — Tsla Chan (@Tslachan) November 19, 2024

And as per Li Auto’s recent data, it would appear that Tesla China saw 17,100 insurance registrations in the week ending November 17, 2024, the second highest this Q4 2024 so far. This is quite impressive as it also marks the second week in a row where Tesla China saw more than 17,000 new vehicle registrations.

The Tesla Model Y still seems to be the electric vehicle maker’s best-seller, with industry watchers noting that the company saw 9,900 registrations for the all-electric crossover in the week ending November 17. The Model 3, on the other hand, saw 7,190 registrations over the week. That’s not bad at all, considering that both the Model Y and Model 3 are still competing in China’s premium vehicle segment.

9,900 Model Y

7,190 Model 3 pic.twitter.com/Rt3iYOC7gn — Roland Pircher (@piloly) November 19, 2024

It should be noted that Tesla China’s 17,100 new vehicle registrations mark the highest seventh week of a quarter ever for the company. Industry watchers also estimate that so far, Tesla China’s year-to-date registrations are up 7.4% year-over-year. This is quite remarkable because for a good portion of the year, Tesla China’s 2024 registrations were lagging behind the company’s 2023 numbers.

Elon Musk has suggested that Tesla has the potential to meet its record 2023 deliveries this year. For such a milestone to be achieved, the electric vehicle maker would have to dig deep and deliver about 515,000 vehicles this fourth quarter. Considering that China is one of Tesla’s largest markets, it would not be surprising if the country ends up accounting for a large portion of Tesla’s worldwide sales this quarter.

Tesla China sees 17,100 new vehicle registrations in Q4’s 7th week