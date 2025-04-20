News
Tesla Model Y seen testing under wraps in India ahead of launch
Tesla appears to be getting closer to launching vehicle sales in India, as a few wrapped Model Y units have recently been spotted.
Following years of back and forth between Tesla and the Indian government, the automaker is finally expected to launch sales in the country in the coming months, and one of the company’s vehicles was spotted testing over the weekend.
On Sunday, a privacy-wrapped Model Y was seen driving in India and was posted on Reddit, as Tesla prepares to debut vehicle sales in the country for the first time. The news comes a little over a month after Tesla began certifying the Model Y and Model 3 for sale in the country, and as the U.S. manufacturer gets ready to launch the nation’s first store in Mumbai.
The appearance of the refreshed Model Y comes just a few days after another recent sighting in the country, in which a wrapped unit was seen driving on the Mumbai Pune Express Way.
Tesla’s vehicles can regularly be seen under privacy wraps such as this one ahead of their launch, often with the company’s vehicles before they’re officially unveiled. As such, many have speculated following the sighting that Tesla could either be preparing to launch the RWD variant launched in some markets in recent weeks, or the Performance version of the SUV, which is widely expected to debut sometime this year.
According to local reports, Tesla also signed a five-year lease on Mumbai store at the Bandra Kurla Complex, while a second store is expected to open near the New Delhi airport at Aerocity. Meanwhile, Tesla has also been hiring for the stores in recent months, along with holding a recruitment day in Mumbai last month.
Much of the delay on Tesla’s entry into India came from the country’s high import tariffs on vehicles and other products, while one of the government’s conditions for the country selling cars there was to utilize local suppliers. Last month, a rumor started circulating suggesting that Tesla was partnering with automotive company Tata Group for the local production of components such as castings, forgings, electronics, and more.
Trump’s auto tariffs spark concerns in Japan
Japan expressed concern over President Trump’s auto tariffs, citing inconsistencies with a 2019 bilateral trade deal signed with the U.S.
Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba said Japan is committed to the 2019 agreement despite current concerns over President Trump’s new tariffs.
Trump’s tariffs impose a 25% duty on imported vehicles, effective April 3, 2025, and auto parts duties will be imposed in May. The 2019 U.S.-Japan trade deal, signed during Trump’s first term, reduced tariffs on U.S. farm goods and Japanese machine tools.
Then-Prime Minister Shinzo Abe secured assurances from Trump, stating, “Between President Trump and I, this has been firmly confirmed that no further, additional tariffs will imposed.”
The 2019 bilateral trade deal did not cover auto trade between the United States and Japan. However, at the time, Prime Minister Abe had received assurances from President Trump that the U.S. would not impose national security tariffs on Japanese car imports. As such, the deal avoided higher U.S. car duties.
According to Reuters, Japan faces Trump’s 24% tariff on its exports to the United States, which were paused until July. Trump’s 25% auto tariff and a 10% universal rate remain intact, impacting Japan’s car-heavy economy.
Ishiba addressed the issue in parliament, noting, “Japan has grave concern over the consistency” between the tariffs and the 2019 bilateral deal. “We will continue to convey our stance (to the U.S.) from this standpoint,” he added, clarifying that Japan has no plans to terminate the agreement. The deal excluded automobile trade and remains a cornerstone of bilateral relations.
Japan’s trade negotiator, Ryosei Akazawa, visited Washington last week to discuss trade issues, including non-tariff barriers and exchange rates. Finance Minister Katsunobu Kato is set to meet U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent this week to address currency concerns, signaling Japan’s proactive diplomacy.
Japan’s firm stance reflects its intent to protect its auto sector while navigating U.S. trade policies. As talks continue, the outcome could shape bilateral trade dynamics and influence Japan’s export strategy amid ongoing tariff uncertainties.
Elon Musk dubs lawsuit alleging false Tesla odometer readings “idiotic”
The lawsuit alleged that Tesla’s odometer readings use “predictive algorithms” instead of actual mileage driven.
Elon Musk has responded sharply to a lawsuit alleging that Tesla speeds up its vehicles’ odometers to avoid paying for warranty-covered repairs.
Musk’s comment about the lawsuit’s allegations were posted on social media platform X.
The Lawsuit’s Allegations
The proposed class-action lawsuit claimed that Tesla is speeding up its vehicles’ odometers so that they can fall out of warranty quicker. This system, the lawsuit alleged, allows Tesla to save a significant amount of money in repairs.
The lawsuit’s plaintiff is Los Angeles resident Nyree Hinton, who alleged that his 2020 Tesla Model Y’s odometer readings reflect energy consumption, driver behavior and “predictive algorithms” instead of actual mileage driven, as noted in a Reuters report.
Hinton claimed that based on other vehicles and driving history, his car was stating that he was driving 72 miles a day when he usually drove just 20 miles at most. Because of this, Hinton alleged that his basic warranty expired well ahead of schedule, resulting in him paying $10,000 for a suspension repair that he believes should have been covered by warranty.
“By tying warranty limits and lease mileage caps to inflated ‘odometer’ readings, Tesla increases repair revenue, reduces warranty obligations, and compels consumers to purchase extended warranties prematurely,” the lawsuit noted.
Elon Musk’s Response
Tesla and its legal team have fully denied all material allegations that were outlined in the proposed class-action lawsuit. In a comment to longtime FSD user @WholeMarsBlog on X, Tesla CEO Elon Musk also criticized the proposed class-action lawsuit. “This is idiotic,” the CEO wrote in a post on X.
Veteran EV owners have also stated on social media that the lawsuit’s claims were inaccurate since Tesla’s odometers do not, in any way, use predictive algorithms. Others also pointed out that repairs are not a major source of profit for Teslas because the company’s vehicles tend to last long without requiring maintenance or spare parts.
Bizarre Tesla Cybertruck attacker in South Korea arrested and detained
The man is also accused of assaulting several people and damaging other vehicles during the incident.
A man who attacked a Tesla Cybertruck in South Korea’s Gangnam district has been arrested and detained.
As per reports, the man is also accused of assaulting a person and damaging several other vehicles during the incident.
The Incident
As per authorities, the suspect, who is in his 30s and is dubbed “Mr. A” (suspect names are typically not disclosed in South Korea to protect privacy and prevent possible prejudice), allegedly assaulted a hotel employee on the morning of April 15.
Following the assault on the hotel employee, the suspect reportedly knocked over a delivery motorcycle. He then went over and kicked a Tesla Cybertruck that was owned by a nearby medical facility. One of the all-electric truck’s side mirrors was damaged due to the attack.
As per a News 1 Korea report, Mr. A has also been accused of kicking four BMW vehicles at a nearby auto shop. The BMWs’ passenger side doors were damaged by the suspect.
Charges and Arrest
As per the Seoul Gangnam Police Station in an announcement, an investigation into the incident is underway. The suspect was arrested on charges of special assault, property damage, and obstruction of business.
Authorities apprehended Mr. A in Seongnam, Gyeonggi Province, on April 18. An arrest warrant from the court was released the day after.
Cybertruck Attacks
The Tesla Cybertruck attack in South Korea is quite bizarre as the suspect assaulted both people and vehicles. The incident, if any, seems to be quite different from the attacks on Teslas that have been reported in the United States and Europe, which seemed to be political in nature and a response to CEO Elon Musk’s close relationship with President Donald Trump.
