Tesla China’s domestic sales doubled in March 2024: CPCA

Tesla China’s domestic sales saw a notable month-over-month rise in March 2024, with the electric vehicle maker selling 62,398 vehicles in the local market. That’s a 107.02% increase from the 30,141 units that the company sold domestically in February 2024.

Data from the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA) have previously indicated that Tesla sold 89,064 Giga Shanghai-made vehicles in March 2024. Such an amount represented a 47.5% increase from February 2024’s results, which saw the EV maker selling a total of 60,365 Giga Shanghai-made vehicles during the month. Details of Tesla China’s March sales were released recently by the CPCA.

As per CPCA data, Tesla China exported 26,666 vehicles in March 2024. Considering that the company’s wholesale figures for the month were 89,064 units, it would suggest that Tesla’s domestic sales in March 2024 reached 62,398 units. That’s a 107.02% month-over-month increase but an 18.61% year-over-year decrease from the 76,663 vehicles that the company sold domestically in March 2023, as noted in a CNEV Post report.

Tesla China may have been spotted exporting fleets of vehicles in March, but the company’s 26,666 vehicles exported last month represented an 11.77% decrease from the 30,224 units that were exported in February 2024. It does represent a 118.47% increase from the 12,206 vehicles that were exported from Giga Shanghai in March 2023, however.

The CPCA’s data also revealed that out of the 89,064 wholesale vehicles that were sold in March 2024, 57,586 units were Tesla Model Y crossovers and 31,478 units were Tesla Model 3 sedans. The specific number of Model Y and Model 3 that were sold domestically last month has not been released as of writing.

China’s New Energy Vehicle (NEV) sector saw a total of 709,000 sales in March, while its Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV) sector saw 428,000 units sold. With this in mind, Tesla China commanded 8.8% of the country’s NEV sector, as well as 14.58% of China’s BEV sector, in March 2024.

Tesla China’s domestic sales doubled in March 2024: CPCA