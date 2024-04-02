By

Tesla sold a total of 89,064 Giga Shanghai-made vehicles in March 2024, a 47.5% increase from February 2024’s results. Tesla China’s March 2024 results, which include both domestic sales and exports, were posted by the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA) today.

For context, Tesla China sold a total of 60,365 vehicles in February 2024, though this number was due in no small part to the 2024 Chinese New Year celebration, which provided some headwinds to the electric vehicle maker’s domestic sales. Tesla China’s March 2024 results are essentially flat compared to its sales in March 2023, when the company’s wholesale figures were listed at 88,869 units, as noted in a CNEV Post report.

It should be noted that Tesla China was not the only automaker in the country that experienced headwinds in its domestic sales in February 2024 because of the Chinese New Year celebration. Other EV makers such as BYD, Nio, and Xpeng also saw notable declines in their domestic vehicle deliveries in February.

In February 2024, Tesla China’s domestic sales saw a 18.87% year-over-year decrease and a 15.51% month-over-month decline. BYD reported a 36.84% year-over-year decrease and a 39.30% month-over-month drop; Nio saw a 33.11% year-over-year and a 19.12% month-over-month decline; and Xpeng saw a 24.38% year-over-year and a 44.91% month-over-month decrease in domestic vehicle sales.

Tesla China may be seeing more and more competition from local EV makers in the country, but the company is still showing satisfactory sales in the domestic market. Recent reports from industry watchers in the country, for one, have indicated that Tesla China saw 17,300 new vehicle insurance registrations for the week of March 25-March 31. That’s the highest domestic sales for Tesla China this 2024 so far.

Giga Shanghai may not be Tesla’s largest factory by footprint, but it is currently the electric vehicle maker’s largest factory by output. In Tesla’s Q4 and FY 2023 Update Letter, Giga Shanghai was listed with an estimated annual capacity of over 950,000 vehicles, higher than the company’s other electric vehicle factories across the globe. Interestingly enough, Giga Shanghai also only produces the Model 3 sedan and Model Y crossover.

Tesla China sales rise 47.5% to 89,064 wholesale units in March 2024: CPCA