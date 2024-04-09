Tesla boosts its data collection team with hiring ramp for Prototype Vehicle Operators

By

Tesla seems to be putting a lot of effort into boosting its vehicle data collection team, with the electric vehicle maker going live with job openings for Prototype Vehicle Operators across multiple states in the US.

A look at Tesla’s Careers Page shows that job listings for Prototype Vehicle Operators have been posted for Brooklyn Park, Minnesota; Miami, Florida; Littleton, Colorado; Bellevue, Washington; Draper, Utah; Jacksonville, Florida; Houston, Texas; Elgin, Illinois; Peabody, Massachusetts; Arlington, Virginia; Atlanta, Georgia; Clarkston, Michigan; Bridgeville, Pennsylvania; Lenexa, Kansas; and Farmer’s Branch, Texas, as of writing.

In the job’s description, Tesla notes that Prototype Vehicle Operators will be part of its vehicle data collection team. The job is also listed under “Autopilot & Robotics.” Tesla notes in the job’s “What to expect” section that Prototype Vehicle Operators will be responsible for “capturing high quality data that will contribute to the improvement of our vehicles self-driving performance.”

Shifts for the job involve rather irregular hours, at 5 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. or 5 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. Prototype Vehicle Operators will be working from Sunday to Thursday or Tuesday to Saturday.

Prototype Vehicle Operators will be tasked with operating a Tesla vehicle in designated areas for data collection. They must report data collected during their shift and write daily reports detailing observations and issues with their vehicles. Tesla also notes that Prototype Vehicle Operators must provide feedback and suggest ways to improve the company’s data collection processes.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk recently stated in a post on X that the company will be unveiling its dedicated Robotaxi on August 8, 2024. The dedicated Robotaxi is expected to be the first vehicle that will be built on Tesla’s next-generation platform. It is also expected to be very similar to the highly-anticipated affordable Tesla that will eventually be built in Giga Mexico.

