Tesla China ends Q3 with its strongest week of the quarter as Model Y L surges

Tesla wrapped up the final week of Q3 2025 in China with its most impressive week of the quarter, logging 19,300 insurance registrations between September 22 and 28. This represented an 11.56% increase from the 17,300 units that were registered in the previous week.

With 66,250 registrations during September’s fourth week, the company finished Q3 on a high note, signaling renewed momentum in the largest EV market in the world.

Model Y L is hitting its stride

Central to this surge is the new six-seat Model Y L, which launched in China on August 19 and began deliveries on September 2. The family-oriented SUV variant saw a rise in registrations, contributing about 4,000 last week, or almost 20% of Tesla’s total. Demand for the six-seat, extended wheelbase all-electric crossover appears steady, with Tesla China’s website now showing November as the earliest delivery window for new orders.

Industry watchers have noted the Model Y L could be a growth driver heading into the fourth quarter, as it offers an option tailored to customers who wish to have a larger car that could transport more passengers than the standard Model Y.



Momentum at quarter’s close

The strong finish comes as Tesla China tries to catch up to its numbers from last year. Overall Q3 numbers are still 8.7% lower than the same quarter in 2024. However, industry watchers noted that Q3 registrations have been up 26.9% compared to Q2, and last week’s results ranked as Tesla’s third-best week of 2025 so far.

Year-to-date, Tesla remains down 6.4% in China versus last year, but its recent gains suggest a rebound as it heads into the final stretch of the year. With the Model Y L finally hitting some serious registration figures and Giga Shanghai dialed in for the production of the extended wheelbase, six-seat Model Y, Tesla China’s Q4 numbers would likely be very interesting.