Tesla Model Y leads as weekly registrations in China hit Q3 high

Tesla recorded 15,350 insurance registrations in China during the week of September 8–14, marking a 7.3% increase compared to the prior week. The figure also represents the highest weekly result so far in the third quarter of 2025.

Model Y still leads demand

Out of the 15,350 registrations, the Model Y once again accounted for the majority. Data shows 9,460 registrations for the standard Model Y, complemented by 1,030 units of the newly launched extended wheelbase, six-seat Model Y L. Tesla also logged 4,860 Model 3 sedans for the week as well, as noted in a CNEV Post report.

The Model Y L, which debuted in late August, registered a modest uptick from the 900 registrations it saw the week before. Volumes remain relatively low, suggesting that the variant will not meaningfully change Tesla’s third-quarter sales trajectory. That being said, Tesla China’s previous comments about the Model Y L’s demand suggest that an uptick in registrations may be coming in the next weeks.

The ramp of the Model Y L will likely be a notable topic among Tesla watchers, as its ramp will still be quite a task despite the vehicle being just a new variant of the all-electric crossover. With this in mind, meaningful numbers of Model Y L registrations may hit their pace in the next quarter instead. China reports 15.4k Tesla registrations for the week of September 8-14. 🇨🇳



The week is up 7.3% from last week and -1.6% year-over-year. The quarter is +34.4% QoQ and -11.0% YoY. This quarter is -19.4% vs. 24Q4 the best quarter after 11 weeks. YTD is at -7.0% YoY.

Tesla China’s momentum

As per data from the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA), Tesla’s retail sales in August 2025 totaled 57,152 units. That figure marked a 9.9% decline from August 2024’s 63,456 units, but a significant 40.7% increase from July’s 40,617 deliveries.

Quarter-to-date, Tesla China’s results show a 34.4% gain compared to the previous quarter but remain down 11% year-over-year. Year-to-date, Tesla is down about 7% in China versus the same period in 2024. With only a couple more weeks before the end of the third quarter, Tesla China’s registrations may help determine whether the company could catch up to its 2024 numbers this year.