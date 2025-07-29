News
Tesla China sees new vehicle registrations rise to 10,700 last week
This represented a 7.6% increase from the 9,900 units that were registered in the previous week.
Tesla China saw 10,700 new vehicle registrations in the week of July 21-27, 2025. This represented a 7.6% increase from the 9,900 units that were registered in the previous week, and it suggests that domestic demand for vehicles like the Model Y and Model 3 are holding steady.
Tesla China’s Registrations
Despite the increase in weekly registrations, Tesla China’s current insurance registrations are still down 21.1% year over year. That being said, Q3 2025 is seeing quite a lot of momentum for Tesla, with the current quarter being 45.2% higher than Q2 2025. With 10,700 new vehicle registrations, the week ending July 27 also represented the second-highest registrations in the quarter so far.
Tesla China does not report its weekly sales figures, though the company’s overall performance in the electric vehicle sector could be inferred from the new vehicle registrations. Fortunately, these registration figures are tracked closely by industry watchers and even automakers such as Li Auto.
Upcoming Developments
Tesla China sold a total of 71,599 vehicles wholesale in June, as per data from the China Passenger Car Association. This represents a small 0.83% increase from the 71,007 vehicles that were sold in the same period last year, and a 16.12% increase from the 61,662 vehicles that were sold wholesale in May, as noted in a CNEV Post report. Domestic sales in June were at 61,484, the second highest this year.
Tesla China’s sales in the coming months may see some improvement considering that the company is currently preparing to launch a six-seat, extended wheelbase version of its best-selling all-electric crossover called the Model Y L. The Model Y L is expected to be a true family hauler, allowing Tesla to compete more aggressively against rivals in the domestic auto market.
Investor's Corner
Tesla Robotaxi execution should lead to valuation ‘far exceeding current levels’: analyst
RBC Capital bumped its price target on Tesla stock slightly from $319 to $325.
Tesla’s Robotaxi platform is the primary focus for the automaker currently, and based on what has been outlined by the company as goals for the project, one firm is saying that the company’s valuation should “far exceed even current levels.”
The Robotaxi is a self-driving ride-hailing service that Tesla plans to implement in current and future vehicle builds. CEO Elon Musk and other executives have said that “the vast majority of the Tesla fleet that we’ve made is capable of being a Robotaxi,” thanks to its development of Over-the-Air software updates that increase the capability of the vehicle with a simple download.
Currently, the Robotaxi platform is only active in a portion of Austin, Texas, but Tesla is expanding to other markets, including California, Nevada, Arizona, and Florida. California will be the next market to open its doors to the Tesla Robotaxi platform.
🚨 Tesla Robotaxi is close to offering rides in California based on this new message we got in our app.
There is no geofence currently set up in the Bay Area, but we’ll monitor it moving forward. pic.twitter.com/ZrKAqDqQs9
— TESLARATI (@Teslarati) July 26, 2025
But the name of the game is execution, and that’s what Tesla is aiming for in a timely fashion. If it can come through on all of its current goals, its valuation could explode, and one firm is holding steady on that narrative as Tesla continues to work toward expanding Robotaxi.
On Tuesday, RBC Capital analysts bumped their price target on Tesla shares (NASDAQ: TSLA) to $325 from $319, primarily due to the Robotaxi expansion and its success:
“Should Tesla be successful on all of its goals, its valuation could far exceed even current levels. The Austin Robotaxi launch has been better than many feared, and the company is looking to expand in more cities.”
There are some risks to Tesla’s narrative, but they fall outside the scope of what the company can control. In relation to Robotaxi, regulatory hurdles remain. Some regions may be slower than others to give Tesla the proper licensing to operate in their jurisdiction. This could slow the pace of Robotaxi expansion, bringing some overhang to the story.
Additionally, Tesla is fending off narratives of slowing demand, and the White House’s decision to revoke the $7,500 EV tax credit from consumers could temper sales past Q3.
Nevertheless, Robotaxi is where Tesla’s true value seems to be focused. Successfully launching a driverless ride-sharing platform is where the company is putting all of its eggs, and revolutionizing passenger travel is where the focus lies.
RBC Capital’s note continued:
“Regulatory hurdles remain, however. Further, we expect the end of IRA credits and high levels of used EV inventory to pressure the auto business for the next several quarters.”
The slight price target bump puts RBC Capital’s expectations near where the stock is trading, as it is currently priced at around $320 at 9:54 a.m. on the East Coast.
Energy
Tesla Shanghai Megafactory produces 1,000th Megapack for export to Europe
The Shanghai Megafactory was able to hit this milestone less than six months after it started producing the Megapack.
Tesla Energy has announced a fresh milestone for its newest Megapack factory. As per the electric vehicle maker, the Shanghai Megafactory has successfully produced its 1,000th Megapack battery.
The facility was able to hit this milestone less than six months after it started producing the grid-scale battery system.
New Tesla Megapack Milestone
As per Tesla Asia in a post on its official accounts on social media platform X, the 1,000th Megapack unit that was produced at the Shanghai Megafactory would be exported to Europe. As noted in a CNEV Post report, Tesla’s energy products are currently deployed in over 65 countries and regions globally. This allows Tesla Energy to compete in energy markets that are both emerging and mature.
To commemorate the 1,000th Megapack produced at the Shanghai Megafactory, the Tesla China team posted with the grid-scale battery with celebratory balloons that spelled “Megapack 1000.” The milestone was celebrated by Tesla enthusiasts on social media, especially since the Shanghai Megafactory only started its operations earlier this year.
Quick Megafactory Ramp
The Shanghai Megafactory, similar to Tesla’s other key facilities in China, was constructed quickly. The facility started its construction on May 23, 2024, and it was hailed as Tesla’s first entry storage project outside the United States. Less than a year later, on February 11, 2025, the Shanghai Megafactory officially started producing Megapack batteries. And by March 21, 2025, Tesla China noted that it had shipped the first batch of Megapack batteries from the Shanghai plant to foreign markets.
While the Shanghai Megafactory is still not at the same level of output as Tesla’s Lathrop Megafactory, which produces about 10,000 Megapacks per year, its ramp seems to be quite steady and quick. It would then not be surprising if Tesla China announces the Shanghai Megafactory’s 2,000th Megapack milestone in the coming months.
News
Tesla Samsung AI6 deal can shake up chip industry’s power balance: Top Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo
Tesla deal could reinvigorate the South Korean tech giant’s foundry business, the analyst noted.
Renowned tech analyst Ming-Chi Kuo of TF International Securities has shared some insights on Tesla’s $16.5 billion AI6 deal with Samsung. As per the analyst, the deal is a valuable opportunity for Tesla to bolster its chip design and manufacturing expertise.
Kuo’s endorsement, which was posted on X, highlighted the deal’s potential to reshape the electric vehicle maker’s supply chain and strengthen its standing in the semiconductor landscape.
Tesla’s Strategic Gain
Kuo, who widely regarded as the “best Apple analyst on the planet” due to his eerily accurate forecasts, noted that the Tesla-Samsung partnership is a game-changer. He emphasized that Tesla’s access to Samsung’s Texas foundry will enhance the EV maker’s chip design capabilities. This was highlighted by CEO Elon Musk on X, when he stated that he would be walking the line “personally to accelerate the pace” of the facility’s progress.
“For Elon Musk and Tesla, this represents a valuable opportunity to gain real-world foundry experience at an exceptionally low cost — something TSMC would never allow,” Kuo wrote in his X post.
The deal tasks Samsung’s new Taylor, Texas, facility with producing Tesla’s AI6 chips, which are expected to be used for large volume products like the Cybercab and Optimus. Kuo’s analysis highlighted that the move diversifies Tesla’s reliance on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC), which has been contracted to produce the EV maker’s AI5 chip.
Challenges and Optimism
Kuo acknowledged risks in Samsung’s 2nm SF2 process, which has a lower yield compared to TSMC’s 2nm N2 node. Yet, he remains optimistic, noting that “Elon Musk’s execution is proven, and SF2’s adoption of the same GAA technology as SF3 should facilitate mass production.”
Even if Samsung were to falter, Kuo noted that Tesla could simply shift its AI6 deal to TSMC, absorbing design know-how in the process. TSMC, after all, would likely accept Tesla’s business considering the scale of the company’s Cybercab and Optimus business.
“If production falls short of expectations, the worst-case scenario for Tesla would be to shift the order back to TSMC and absorb the resulting delays to AI6. However, Tesla’s edge in real-world AI could significantly reduce the risk of AI6 delays. Regardless, Tesla still gains from enhanced design capabilities and deeper chip manufacturing know-how,” Kuo wrote.
For Samsung, Kuo sees the deal as a low-risk, high-reward scenario. The Tesla deal could then reinvigorate the South Korean tech giant’s foundry business, positioning Samsung as a viable TSMC rival.
“If AI6 reaches mass production smoothly, chip design and manufacturing could become a core competitive advantage across Elon Musk’s businesses — enabling greater flexibility and lower costs. While Samsung may not fully catch up with TSMC in advanced nodes, it has at least discovered a new business model that actively involves customers in the manufacturing process,” the analyst wrote.
Waymo responds to Tesla’s Robotaxi expansion in Austin with bold statement
Tesla exec hints at useful and potentially killer Model Y L feature
Elon Musk reveals SpaceX’s target for Starship’s 10th launch
