Tesla China posts strongest registrations of Q3 so far with first Model Y L deliveries

Tesla posted 14,300 insurance registrations in China during the week of September 1–7, a 14.4% increase from the previous week’s 12,500 units.

The figure marks Tesla’s highest weekly performance so far this quarter so far, despite the company’s year-over-year figures still being below 2024’s numbers.

Weekly registrations

The week’s registrations broke down to 5,000 Model 3s and 8,400 Model Ys, including the first 900 units of the newly launched Model Y L variant, as per estimates from industry watchers. On a quarterly basis, Tesla China is tracking 41.3% growth compared to the previous quarter, which bodes well for the company’s results this Q3 2025.

For the month of August, Tesla sold 57,152 vehicles in China, down 9.93% from the same period in 2024 but up 40.7% from July’s 40,617 units, according to the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA). Year-to-date, Tesla’s China sales are 7.2% lower compared to the previous year. For the week of September 1-7, China reported 14.3k insurance registrations for Tesla. 🇨🇳



The week is up 14.4% from last week and -11.7% year-over-year. The quarter is +41.3% QoQ and -12.1% YoY. This quarter is -19.8% vs. 24Q4 the best quarter after 10 weeks. YTD is at -7.2%… pic.twitter.com/Rf346y6zbx— Roland Pircher (@piloly) September 9, 2025 Tesla China delivered the first 0.9k Model Y L to customers last week. 🇨🇳



The remaining deliveries were 5k Model 3s and 8.4k Model Ys. pic.twitter.com/3sssZLZrHB— Roland Pircher (@piloly) September 9, 2025

Model Y L first deliveries

The week ending September 7 was the first week that included the newly released Model Y L, a six-seat extended wheelbase version of the company’s best-selling all-electric crossover. Industry watchers estimate that last week, the first 900 units of the Model Y L have been registered, though this number is expected to increase in the coming weeks as deliveries of the vehicle hit their pace.

Advertisement

Citing information from a Tesla store in Beijing, Chinese media outlet Cailianshe stated that the Model Y L has been seeing a lot of interest among car buyers. “(The Model Y L) is selling very well. Since its launch, 120,000 orders have been received, with nearly 10,000 orders placed every day. The first batch of customers began receiving deliveries in the past two days,” a Tesla representative stated.