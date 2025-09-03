Tesla Model Y L sales have been incredible since launch: report

A recent report from China has suggested that the Tesla Model Y L has been seeing an impressive volume of orders since it was launched last month.

Amidst the Model Y L’s rollout, Tesla China’s sales this third quarter could see a notable improvement.

Citing information from a salesperson from a Tesla store in Beijing, media outlet Cailianshe stated that the Model Y L has been resonating well with consumers, particularly bigger families that need more space for their children. The salesperson stated that since the vehicle’s unveiling in China, the Model Y L has garnered 120,000 orders, and almost 10,000 new orders daily.

“(The Model Y L) is selling very well. Since its launch, 120,000 orders have been received, with nearly 10,000 orders placed every day. The first batch of customers began receiving deliveries in the past two days,” the Tesla representative noted.

China is the world’s largest electric vehicle market, and it is also the most unforgiving and competitive. While the standard Model Y consistently performed well in the premium crossover SUV segment, it was high time for Tesla China to offer a larger vehicle for domestic consumers. There are quite a lot of customers, after all, who need more space than what the standard Model Y could offer.

The Model Y L’s spacious interior seems to be well appreciated by consumers, with the Tesla Beijing salesperson noting that the vehicle’s excellent rear seats have been a notable selling point. “Although the Model YL is a bit more expensive, it has more space and a more flexible rear seat, making it perfect for families with children,” the representative added.