Tesla China has released a useful new accessory for the Model Y L, and it is free for some owners. With the accessory, the Model Y L effectively becomes a giant power bank that owners can use to power appliances when they are camping, or if their homes are hit by a power outage.

Tesla Model Y L V2L adapter

Tesla China announced the rollout of the Model Y L’s AC external power adapter on social media platforms such as Weibo. As per the product’s advertisement, the Model Y L could provide up to 2,200W of power with its adapter, allowing it to support numerous appliances on the go. Of course, but could also be used to charge devices during power outages.

Tesla China notes that the adapter’s current is 220V, and it also features an IP44 protection grade. Tesla notes that the adapter could operate at temperatures between -30℃ ~ +50℃. The Model Y L’s V2L functionality would not work if the vehicle’s battery is less than 10%, however.

Tesla China’s official shop is selling its AC external power adapter for a reasonable price. The product could be purchased for RMB599, which is equivalent to $85. That’s a great price for an accessory that could make car camping sessions several times more convenient. $TSLA 🇨🇳

NEWS : Tesla China just released a video about the external power supply (V2L) for the Model YL. pic.twitter.com/UCslCDDXiC— Tsla Chan (@Tslachan) November 10, 2025 $TSLA 🇨🇳

Tesla China Shop Starts Selling 'AC External Power Adapter'



<The price seems reasonable.>

🇨🇳 : CYN 599

🇰🇷 : 120,000원

🇺🇸 : $85



*This adapter is for Tesla Model YL vehicles only. pic.twitter.com/Dc9tge3Mwt— Tsla Chan (@Tslachan) November 10, 2025 $TSLA 🇨🇳

Additional information about external power supply adapters for Model YL



*Model YL Owners can now purchase the adapter for free!



– Current 10A, voltage 220V, protection grade IP44, operating and storage temperature -30℃ ~ +50℃.



– The V2L functionality is unavailable… https://t.co/BUlbBo4xt4 pic.twitter.com/ZQ5AQ2j7W4— Tsla Chan (@Tslachan) November 10, 2025

Free for early Model Y L owners

While the Model Y L’s AC external power adapter is priced reasonably at the Tesla China shop, the accessory is available for free for early owners of the extended wheelbase six-seat all-electric crossover. This was highlighted in a message that Tesla China reportedly sent to owners of the vehicle.

Advertisement

“Your Tesla account is eligible for a free Model Y L dedicated AC external power adapter. Please log in to the online store to add the adapter to your cart. Once the system verifies it correctly, the price will automatically change to 0 yuan before placing the order. We will send it to you via express delivery subsequently.

“This free qualification is only for the first owner of the Model YL who did not receive an AC external power adapter at pickup, valid until February 28, 2026. Failure to place an order upon expiration will be considered as a waiver of eligibility. If there is a temporary shortage of goods, please be patient and we will reschedule the replenishment by the end of January 2026,” Tesla China wrote.