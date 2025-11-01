Tesla Model Y L gains V2L capabilities with software update

Tesla has quietly added Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) functionality to the Model Y L through its latest over-the-air update in China, giving owners the ability to power external devices directly from their EVs.

The addition of the feature was highlighted by Tesla in its release notes for China’s 2025.32.300 update.

Model Y L gains V2L and other convenience upgrades

The 2025.32.300 update, which is rolling out to Model Y L vehicles in China, introduces several notable additions. First among them is an “external discharge function,” which enables V2L capability through an official adapter that Tesla plans to release later.

The feature should enable the Model Y L to power appliances, tools, or possibly even other EVs, making it extra useful for camping trips or the occasional power outages.

Other improvements include a lower temperature limit for Dog Mode, customizable low-battery settings to conserve energy while parked, and expanded personalization for the vehicle’s “Rave Cave” entertainment feature. Tesla noted that certain functions may vary depending on vehicle configuration, and rollout timing could differ by region.

Advertisement

$TSLA 🇨🇳

Tesla China will add a V2L feature to the Model YL through the 2025.32.300 update.



The adapter for that feature will be released later. pic.twitter.com/ajujBGu4X5— Tsla Chan (@Tslachan) October 31, 2025

Model Y L is surging in China’s SUV rankings

Despite being new in the market, the Model Y L is already making some waves in China’s top-selling mid-to-large SUVs lists. Data from Yiche showed that Tesla sold 8,221 units in September, securing fourth place in the segment behind the Leapmotor C16, Li Auto L6, and the Xiaomi YU7.

The Model Y L’s rapid ascent highlighted its strong market appeal despite a higher price point than most local competitors. Interestingly enough, the Xiaomi YU7, which is positioned closer to the standard Model Y with its five-seat configuration, topped the rankings with 22,244 units sold in September.

With Tesla’s continued free software upgrades, as well as its features like Full Self-Driving (Supervised), however, the Model Y L may have a chance at climbing China’s lists for the best-selling mid-to-large SUVs.