Tesla Cybercab tests seem to be ramping up again
Elon Musk has stated that he expects the company to achieve a run rate of 2 million Cybercabs annually.
Tesla seems to be ramping the tests of its autonomous two-seater, the Cybercab, once more. This was hinted at in recent drone footage from both the Fremont Factory and Gigafactory Texas.
The fresh sightings of the Cybercab in the Fremont Factory and Giga Texas have renewed conversations about the vehicle potentially being built with manual controls today.
Fresh Cybercab tests
As noted by longtime drone operator Joe Tegtmeyer on social media platform X, he recently spotted a Cybercab driving on Giga Texas’ South River Road to the West side. Interestingly enough, the longtime Giga Texas watcher noted that this was the first Cybercab that he had seen conducting road tests in a while.
Over in the Fremont Factory, another Cybercab was spotted driving around the facility’s testing area. Similar to the Cybercab in the Giga Texas sighting, the vehicle that was spotted in the Fremont Factory seemed to be manually driven, at least based on the way it was being steered. This behavior has incited speculations among Tesla watchers that current Cybercab test units have manual controls, unlike their production version, which would have no steering wheel or pedals.
Cybercab production preparation
The sightings of Cybercabs around the Fremont Factory and Giga Texas bode well for the vehicle’s development and impending production. It does, if any, complement reports that Tesla has been busy setting up production equipment for Giga Texas’ Cybercab production line. At the same time, drone footage around the Giga Texas complex has also revealed that Tesla is stockpiling some Cybercab castings, a likely sign that initial test production of the vehicle might soon begin.
The Cybercab is expected to be Tesla’s highest volume vehicle, with CEO Elon Musk stating that he expects the company to achieve a run rate of 2 million Cybercabs annually. He also mentioned that the Cybercab will be easy to produce thanks to its Unboxed manufacturing process, so much so that its production would resemble a high-speed consumer electronics line instead of an automotive assembly line.
Tesla FSD gets first rave reviews from media outlets in Japan
As per the publication, FSD demonstrated excellent situational awareness and smooth control, at times even performing better than a human driver.
Tesla FSD may continue to get flak from mainstream media outlets in the United States, but in other countries such as Japan, Full Self-Driving is being welcomed with much appreciation.
This is, at least, as per recent reviews from domestic media outlets that have tried out the capabilities of FSD on real-world roads.
FSD gets recognition
FSD was recently reviewed by Japanese news outlet Nikkei, which experienced the system’s capabilities in Tokyo’s metropolitan area. As per the publication, FSD demonstrated excellent situational awareness and smooth control, at times even performing better than a human driver. FSD was also credited for properly reacting to sudden, unexpected things on the road.
As per the FSD review, for example, a bicyclist suddenly came barreling into a crosswalk at high speed from the Tesla’s blind spot. The vehicle recognized the cyclist immediately and responded in a safe and proper manner, prompting the reviewer to exclaim “Wow!” And when a vehicle ahead of the Tesla started backing up to perform a turnaround on a narrow street unexpectedly, FSD smoothly halted to avoid a collision. Overall, the reviewer noted that during the 30-minute drive, the Tesla Model 3 running FSD did not require a single intervention.
FSD’s impending Japan rollout
FSD is not yet rolled out in Japan, but the country seems to be paving the way for FSD to be released in the country. Just recently, reports emerged stating that Japan’s Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism Ministry has allowed artificial intelligence-powered vehicles to be retrofitted with a software update that could enable the activation of their self-driving features.
In a post on X, Tesla Board Member Hiro Mizuno noted that this decision is no small matter as it could pave the way for a smooth rollout of features like FSD to Tesla consumers in Japan. “The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism’s decision to allow retrofitting of autonomous driving through software updates is significant. Currently, Tesla is the only manufacturer actively pursuing this… this decision will make it easier for all manufacturers to introduce autonomous driving in Japan,” the former Tesla Board member wrote in his post.
Tesla extends Model Y L delivery estimates to December 2025
This suggests that the six-seat, all-electric crossover SUV has become fully sold out for both October and November.
Tesla’s new extended-wheelbase Model Y L seems to be getting a lot of traction in China. As per Tesla China’s order page, the estimated delivery date for new vehicle orders is now listed as December 2025.
This suggests that the six-seat, all-electric crossover SUV has become fully sold out for both October and November. This bodes well for the vehicle, considering that it is currently the most expensive trim of the Model Y available in China.
Model Y L demand
Launched in August and first delivered in September, the Model Y L seems to be gaining momentum among Chinese EV buyers who are looking for added space and flexibility in their family vehicles. The Model Y L features a six-seat configuration with a very comfortable second row and a third row that fits regular-sized adults. This makes it a good all-around family car.
While the initial weeks of Model Y L insurance registrations were quite low, the vehicle’s registrations have been picking up in recent weeks. As per recent reports, the Model Y L’s volumes have been growing so much that the vehicle has helped boost Tesla China’s wholesale numbers in September. Even more Model Y L units would likely be registered this October.
Strong local momentum
The Model Y L’s sellout streak highlights Tesla China’s continued strength in the world’s most competitive EV market. With new orders now having an estimated delivery date of December, it seems all but certain that Tesla China would be selling every Model Y L it produces this fourth quarter. This could then help bolster the company’s numbers this Q4 2025.
The Model Y L is only being sold in China for now, though the vehicle’s features and size would actually make it very competitive in markets where larger family EVs are in high demand. Priced from RMB 339,000 ($47,180), the crossover offers a blend of performance, practicality, and value that has seemingly struck a chord with consumers, both in China and potentially, even abroad.
Tesla rival Xpeng shows off new flying car concept for 2027 release
Tesla rival Xpeng’s flying car unit has been rebranded as Aridge, and it recently showed off its new flying car concept that has 500 kilometers (310 miles) of range and can travel at speeds of up to 360 kilometers per hour (224 MPH).
In Dubai earlier this week, Abridge showed off its new High-Speed Long-Range Full Tilt-Rotor Flying Car, which it aims to release in the Middle East as soon as 2027.
CEO and Vice President Du Chao said at the event on Monday that Aridge will pioneer new categories of flying cars under the brand, which was formerly called Aeroht. Aridge will focus on delivering cutting-edge, low-altitude products, aiming to make these types of aircraft more popular in the coming years.
At the event in Dubai, Aridge showcased its Land Aircraft Carrier, which completed the first overseas public demonstration of a manned flight for the modular flying car, CNEV Post reported.
So far, it has already accumulated 7,000 cumulative orders for the vehicle. 600 of them are going to the United Arab Emirates’ Ali & Sons Group, Qatar’s Almana Group, Kuwait’s AlSayer, and the Chinese General Chamber of Commerce UAE.
It was not the only thing Aridge showcased at the event, either. It also has a long-range hybrid flying car called the A868. This is the concept with the 500-kilometer (310-mile) range rating and the 360 kilometers per hour (224 MPH) top speed.
The A868 will target long-distance travel needs for consumers and will work alongside the Land Aircraft Carrier to build diversified low-altitude application scenarios that would be beneficial from a civilian and commercial standpoint.
The vehicles will be built at a new facility that was completed at the end of September, which is located in Guangzhou. It will be able to build 10,000 units with full-scale production and delivery scheduled to take off in 2026.
