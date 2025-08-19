More Tesla Cybercab equipment are arriving in Giga Texas

All eyes today are on the Model Y L, but this does not mean to say that Tesla’s other key projects are being put on the back burner.

Based on recent images taken of the Giga Texas complex, it appears that the electric vehicle maker is still moving full steam ahead with its preparations for the Cybercab, its two-seat dedicated autonomous Robotaxi.

New equipment deliveries

As observed by longtime Giga Texas watcher Joe Tegtmeyer during a recent flyover, Tesla is currently hard at work setting up the Cybercab lines. Based on the drone operator’s observations, much work is being done on the facility’s structural pack area, which has resulted in the buildout of more mezzanine floors and the installation of new equipment.

“The structural pack area has been undergoing a lot of upgrades over the past few months, including more mezzanine floors, production expansion & new equipment installation, & these images are an example of this work underway,” the drone operator wrote in a post on X.

Based on the pace of preparations being done in the Giga Texas complex, it appears that initial production of the two-seat Robotaxi might start soon. Tesla, after all, has an aggressive target for the ramp of the Cybercab.

As the Cybercab production lines get their equipment installed & these lines move ever closer to the point where production will be starting up, other parts of the factory need expanded capabilities such as the battery structural pack section that will need to be able to meet… pic.twitter.com/ckxPE121Fa— Joe Tegtmeyer 🚀 🤠🛸😎 (@JoeTegtmeyer) August 18, 2025

Cybercab targets

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has stated that he expects a run rate of about 2 million Cybercabs per year. For context, Tesla has yet to produce such a number from its existing lineup to date, even with the company’s production facilities across the United States, China, and Germany. Musk has stated that the Cybercab will be mass-produced at Giga Texas, but it will also be manufactured in other facilities when it is fully ramped.

The Cybercab has a few tricks up its sleeve that should make it easier to produce. These include its “Unboxed” process, which should allow Tesla to ramp the production of the autonomous two-seater quickly. Elon Musk has noted in the past that the Cybercab line will be unlike anything that the world has ever seen, as it would resemble a consumer electronics line more than a conventional automotive assembly system.