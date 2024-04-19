Tesla Cybertruck accelerator pedal issue listed as NHTSA recall for unintended acceleration

By

The Tesla Cybertruck’s acceleration pedal issue, which caused a temporary halt in the customer deliveries of the all-electric pickup truck, has been listed as a recall by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). As per the NHTSA’s official website, the recall was initiated to address risks for unintended acceleration from a trapped accelerator pedal on affected vehicles.

The NHTSA’s Safety Recall Report revealed that a total of 3,878 units of the 2024 Tesla Cybertruck are affected by the accelerator pedal issue. Affected vehicles were produced from November 13, 2023 to April 4, 2024. Similar to observations from Tesla Cybertruck owners, the NHTSA Safety Recall Report noted that the accelerator pedal might get dislodged and trapped in the interior trim when high force is applied to the pad.

The Tesla Cybertruck’s accelerator pedal issue is described as follows in the NHTSA Safety Recall Report:

“If the pad on the accelerator pedal becomes trapped in the interior trim above the pedal, the performance and operation of the pedal will be affected, which may increase the risk of a collision. Note that application of the brake pedal will cut drive torque, including when both brake and accelerator pedals are pressed, and continued application of the brake pedal will bring the vehicle to a stop as quickly as if the accelerator pedal was not pressed,” the report read.

Aș per the NHTSA’s report, the cause of the Cybertruck’s accelerator pedal issue was an unapproved change that introduced a lubricant, soap, to aid in the component assembly of the pad onto the accelerator pedal. Residual lubricant ended up reducing the retention of the pad to the pedal.

The Safety Recall Report’s chronology section showed Tesla’s quick response to the issue. As per the document, Tesla was initially made aware of the accelerator pedal issue on March 31, 2024, through a customer claim. On April 2, Tesla Engineering reviewed the vehicle’s data logs, which confirmed that the driver did press the brakes and accelerator at the same time to bring the affected Cybertruck to a stop.

Another customer claim was received by Tesla on April 3, and through the week of April 8, Tesla Engineering conducted additional tests to determine the scope and behavior of the issue. A decision to recall the affected Cybertrucks was made on April 12, 2024. No crashes or accidents are believed to have been caused by the issue as of April 15, 2024.

Unlike most Tesla recalls, the Cybertruck’s accelerator pedal issue is hardware related. Thus, it would not be fixed through an over-the-air software update. To address the issue, Tesla will be replacing the faulty accelerator pedal assembly in affected Cybertrucks with a setup that meets specifications. All Cybertrucks produced from April 17, 2024 are already equipped with a new accelerator pedal component, and units that are at delivery centers or in transit will receive the remedy prior to their customer handovers.

Recent posts on social media and Elon Musk’s comments have suggested that Cybertruck deliveries have resumed. As per Musk, the temporary halt in Cybertruck deliveries was also done over an abundance of caution. “There were no injuries or accidents because of this. We are just being very cautious,” Musk wrote in a post on X.

The NHTSA’s Safety Recall Report on the Cybertruck’s accelerator pedal issue can be viewed below.

