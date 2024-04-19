Tesla Model 3 wait times get pushed back in China

By

Tesla China’s order page for the Model 3 has been updated, and delivery estimates for the all-electric sedan have been pushed back. The adjusted delivery estimates for the Giga Shanghai-made Model 3 were true for both the vehicle’s Rear Wheel Drive (RWD) and Long Range Dual Motor All Wheel Drive (AWD) version.

As could be seen in Tesla China’s order page for the Giga Shanghai-made Model 3, the estimated delivery dates of the Model 3 RWD and Model 3 Long Range Dual Motor AWD are now listed as 3-6 weeks. Prior to the update, both vehicles were listed with an estimated delivery timeframe of 2-6 weeks.

Interestingly enough, this update is only true for the Model 3. The Giga Shanghai-made Model Y is still listed with an estimated delivery date of 2-6 weeks. This is true for the Model Y RWD, Model Y Long Range Dual Motor AWD, and Model Y Performance.

Tesla China has not provided an explanation for the upgraded Model 3’s longer wait times, though previous reports have claimed that Giga Shanghai has scaled back some of its production last month. Earlier this month, Tesla China also rolled out a new incentive program in the form of limited-time finance policies such as low downpayment offers and zero-interest loans.

In its promotional materials, Tesla China highlighted the affordability of the Giga Shnaghai-made Model 3 and Model Y. “Can you believe that you can drive away a new Tesla with RMB 80,000 without any interest? The best-selling Model 3/Y has a daily payment of only RMB 154 at most, which is equivalent to the price of a hot pot meal. Change the car into a Tesla. The gas money can be spent on the monthly payment,” Tesla China wrote in its post.

The Tesla Model 3 RWD starts at RMB 245,900 ($34,000) in China, while the Model 3 Long Range Dual Motor AWD starts at RMB 285,900 ($39,400).

