The Tesla Cybertruck has been subjected to a lot of criticism, one of the most notable of which is the allegation that it cannot do “truck things” like towing at all. As per a recent test from a noted YouTube trucking channel, however, it appears that the Tesla Cybertruck’s towing capability is well above the standard.

YouTube channel The Fast Lane (TLF) Truck opted to take the Tesla Cybertruck and the Ford F-150 in a towing torture test that involved both vehicles climbing a mountain while pulling a load of 10,500 pounds. That’s close to the maximum towing capacity of the Cybertruck.

Now, the Ford F-150 is arguably the standard for pickup trucks. There is a reason why it is one of the United States’ best-selling vehicles, after all. As per the hosts of YouTube channel, this makes the Ford F-150 a good baseline to demonstrate what a pickup truck could do. Needless to say, the results of the test itself were quite surprising.

As could be seen in TFL Truck channel’s video, the Ford F-150 was able to perform the towing torture test without breaking down. It did, however, overheat twice. Quite impressively, the Ford F-150 did not stall or inform the YouTube channel’s hosts to stop. The truck throttled its performance when it overheated, but it completed the towing torture test nevertheless.

These issues were not present in the Tesla Cybertruck. While the Cybertruck used up a lot of energy during the uphill test, the all-electric pickup truck remained operational without overheating. The YouTube channel’s hosts did observe that the Cybertruck’s electric motors were getting noisy during the test, but its battery and motors did not heat up too much at all. Overall, the Cybertruck proved impressive, though its range took a notable hit during the test.

Tesla Cybertruck performs well against Ford F-150 in uphill towing torture test