Farmer proves Tesla Cybertruck is an amazing real-world “work truck”

A Tesla owner who owns a farm is debunking the idea that the Cybertruck is not a “real work truck.” As could be seen in the Tesla owner’s videos on social media, the Cybertruck is very much a capable work vehicle, and it can be beaten and battered on a daily basis without breaking a sweat.

The Smith family, who runs a TikTok channel about their farm in Idaho, has been posting some videos of their work Cybertruck. The family’s Cybertruck is being used as a regular farm vehicle, transporting tools and powering equipment like a 240V welder, plasma cutter, air compressor, and a variety of other tools. As per the Cybertruck owner, the all-electric pickup truck has been taking the daily punishment really well, and its features like its large, flat bed have been great.

The Cybertruck is a tough vehicle, but it has also been subjected to a very successful misinformation campaign from Tesla critics. It would not take too long to find comments on social media claiming that the Cybertruck can’t drive through rain, go through a car wash, or not get stuck when climbing the gentlest of inclines. Dedicated online groups such as the r/Cyberstuck subreddit, which focus on criticizing the vehicle, have all but ensured that the all-electric pickup truck is well criticized on a consistent basis.

Some of this misinformation could be seen in the comments section of The Smiths’ TikTok videos. When the family demonstrated how the vehicle was being used for real farm work, for example, some users quickly claimed that it would only take a few minutes of welding before the Cybertruck’s battery is fully drained. Fortunately, the Tesla owners seem more than willing to address these comments, stating in a follow-up video that the Cybertruck’s battery pack is actually large enough to run power tools for a very long time.

It might take some time before Tesla can shake off the misinformation that has surrounded the Cybertruck, particularly with regard to the vehicle’s alleged weakness. But thanks to Tesla’s constant improvements to the vehicle in the form of updates such as Off Road Mode, as well as real-world accounts from actual owners of the truck, perhaps a time would come when the Cybertruck could fully discard the negative reputation it’s been given by critics.

