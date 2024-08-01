Tesla Cybertruck owner hints at positive consumer reception at test drive event

By

Tesla Cybertruck owner and Pantheon Platform Product Manager Steve Buscemi recently shared some of his observations during a test drive event for the all-electric pickup truck. As per the Tesla owner, the steel triangle seems to be a hit among non-EV owners, especially among those who are only experiencing the Cybertruck’s innovations for the first time.

The Cybertruck is the company’s most advanced vehicle today, and it is equipped with features such as steer-by-wire that are not available in any other vehicles in Tesla’s present lineup. The Cybertruck then presents a very different driving experience, even compared to its stablemates.

In a post on social media platform X, Buscemi noted that he was able to help out in a Tesla Cybertruck test drive experience. He noted that many of the participants in the test drive experience were driving an EV for the first time, and many ended up considering the Cybertruck as a replacement for their combustion-powered pickup truck.

“Helped out with Cybertruck demo drives this evening. Loved seeing folks try steer-by-write for the first time! Many were driving an EV for the first time. And many are considering replacing their ICE truck with the triangle!” The Tesla owner wrote in his post on X.

Despite the constant negativity thrown at the Cybertruck on social media, the vehicle is still a very capable pickup truck. Thus, if drivers were willing to actually experience the Cybertruck to see what it can do firsthand, there is a good chance that the vehicle would see a lot more acceptance. Tesla’s test drive experiences for the Cybertruck would definitely help in this, as they quite literally enable drivers to judge the vehicle from behind its “squircle” steering wheel.

The Cybertruck’s capabilities as a real truck are becoming more evident as of late. Cybertrucks have been observed to perform well in tractor-pulling events, and in a recent video, the all-electric pickup truck could be seen performing well against a Ford F-150 in an uphill towing torture test. A Cybertruck that’s being used as a regular farm vehicle is also proving to be quite popular on TikTok.

