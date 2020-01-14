Tesla pokes fun at itself with Cybertruck “Bulletproof” T-Shirt

While Tesla’s Armor glass test did not go well for CEO Elon Musk during the launch of the Cybertruck, all is cool with the all-electric pickup truck manufacturer as it seemingly tries to poke fun at themselves when it recently rolled out a Cybertruck Bulletproof Tee on its online shop.

The “bulletproof” t-shirt is of course inspired by the Cybertruck unveil event and features a shattered “unbreakable” Cybetruck armor glass on the front and the Cybertruck icon on the back reminiscent of how the electric pickup’s tough glass cracked when it was hit by a large metal ball onstage.

Don’t expect the Cybertruck t-shirt to be made from ultra-hard stainless steel that’s also used for the SpaceX rocket ship heading to Mars but it’s rather designed for comfort and style using 100 percent cotton. And unlike the Cybertruck with a towing capacity of more than 14,000 pounds and amazing ground clearance, the Tesla Cybertruck Bulletproof Tee can only haul bodies that are between XS and XXL.

Tesla Cybertruck Bulletproof Tee – Back (Source: Tesla) Tesla Cybertruck Bulletproof Tee – Front (Source: Tesla)

The Cybertruck shirt does not sport a tag price between $39,000 and $69,000 but it’s easy on the pocket at $45. It also does not come with Autopilot so interested parties must head to the online Tesla Shop to click the Buy button.

It’s also good to know that consumers who will fall in love with the Cybertruck Bulletproof Tee do not have to wait until late 2021 or late 2022 to get the item. The t-shirt is expected to ship within two weeks once an order has been paid.

Tesla is undeniably the leading automotive trendsetter today such that when it launched the Cybertruck, the world was set ablaze with opinions from all directions about the electric pickup truck’s polarizing design. It is nice to see how despite big projects across the globe such as the Gigafactory 4 in Germany and Model 3 production ramp-up in China, Elon Musk and team have the time to have fun and come up with such products.

Take note that the Cybertruck shirt can be fun when you use it to camp in the Cybertruck’s bed (or in any Tesla vehicle for now).

WARNING: Don’t use the shirt to pull an F-150.