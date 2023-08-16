Tesla Cybertruck sighted en route for apparent crash tests

By

It appears that Tesla is now putting some of its Cybertruck units through some crash tests. This was hinted at in recent sightings of the all-electric pickup truck in Lonoke, AR.

Tesla Cybertruck sightings have been abounding in recent weeks, leading to speculations that the vehicle is nearing its first customer deliveries. Camouflaged units, Cybertrucks with unique wheel configurations, and pickup trucks that looked like they were tested hard have been sighted around the United States as of late.

One particular sighting that was reported recently, however, was especially interetsing. As could be seen in photos that were shared on X, formerly Twitter, by EV advocate Branden Flasch, two Cybertrucks were sighted in Lonoke, AR, being pulled on a trailer by a truck belonging to Tesla. Both Cybertrucks looked like they were fresh off the production line, but one had coverings up front.

Tesla enthusiasts have observed that the vehicle with the front covering had some interesting writing on its glass, reading “completed crash ready.” This could be interpreted that the truck was completed and is ready for crash testing, or it could have been crash tested already. Based on the photos, however, it would seem like the vehicle is still very well intact.

As noted in a report from autoevolution, Lonoke, AR is about eight hours from Giga Texas and 13 hours from an IIHS facility in Ruckersville, Virginia. Considering that the driver of the truck carrying the Cybertrucks reportedly spent the night in Lonoke, it would appear that the vehicles were indeed on a long trip.

Interestingly enough, Tesla teased the Cybertruck’s crash tests last April. At the time, however, the electric vehicle maker used the clip as an April Fool’s post, so videos of the vehicle actually crashing into anything were not shared at all. Overall, it would be quite interesting to see how the Cybertruck does with crash tests, considering its steel construction and unique design.

Tesla Cybertruck sighted en route for apparent crash tests