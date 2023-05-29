By

Long-time TSLA bull ARK Invest predicted that the “Cybertruck could be as mainstream as the Tesla Model Y,” based on Google Trends data. The Tesla Cybertruck certainly seems to elicit strong emotions from people—both good and bad—which may hint at its projected demand.

In a recent blog entry, ARK Invest wrote about the Tesla Cybertruck’s demand. It explained why other analysts might have low demand forecasts for Elon Musk’s unique pickup truck.

“In addition to 1.5 million existing Cybertruck reservations, early Google Trends data suggest that the Cybertruck could be as mainstream as the Tesla Model Y,” wrote ARK Invest analyst Sam Korus.

“On April 2, 2023, just as Elon Musk tweeted that he was walking the Cybertruck production line, the number of searches for the Cybertruck on Google exceeded those for the Model Y, as shown below. Notably, Cybertruck search volume originated in truck-loving geographies, potentially suggesting [a] desire to buy,” Korus concluded in the blog.

What will demand be for the Cybertruck?



Find out why we believe many forecasts are too low in a brand new blog by Director of Research, Autonomous Technology & Robotics, @skorusARK. https://t.co/W2YPt02CqM — ARK Invest (@ARKInvest) May 27, 2023

Tesla Model Y’s Popularity

Data from JATO Dynamics suggest that the Model Y led the world sales ranking of passenger cars in Q1 2023. Considering JATO’s data, the Model Y is well on its way to becoming the world’s best-selling car.

Chairman of the Board of Tesla Motors, Robyn Denholm, appeared to confirm JATO’s data at the 2023 Shareholders’ Meeting. She shared with shareholders that the Model Y became the best-selling vehicle of any kind in Europe in the first quarter of 2023 and the best-selling non-pickup in the United States.

Elon Musk added to Denholm’s announcement later in the meeting, stating that Tesla is “highly-confident” the Model Y would become the number one best-selling car on Earth by the end of the year.

Elon Musk’s Tesla Cybertruck Predictions

From the beginning, Elon Musk set the bar high for Model Y sales. The same can not be said for the Tesla Cybertruck. While Musk is very proud of the electric vehicle’s unique design, he is also acutely aware that it may not be popular with every consumer looking to purchase a pickup truck.

The Tesla CEO provided a quick Cybertruck estimate during the last Shareholders Meeting, predicting that the company might sell between 250,000 to 500,000 units of the all-electric pickup truck annually.

“I don’t know. We’ll make as many as people want and can afford,” Musk added.

Based on recent reservation estimates, Tesla received over 1 million pre-orders for the Cybertruck so far. A survey released in April showed that most Tesla Cybertruck reservation holders firmly intend to purchase the vehicle.

Demand for the Cybertruck has been repeatedly analyzed since Tesla unveiled the electric pickup truck. This year might provide some answers to the question of the Cybertruck’s demand. Tesla is entirely focused on Cybertruck production this year and plans to hold a delivery event before 2023 ends.

The Teslarati team would appreciate hearing from you. If you have any tips, contact me at maria@teslarati.com or via Twitter @Writer_01001101.

‘Cybertruck could be as mainstream as the Tesla Model Y’: analyst predicts