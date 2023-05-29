By

A new Tesla Supercharger station recently opened at the IKEA in Conshohocken, Pennsylvania. The Supercharger station has 12 stalls providing up to 250 kW of charging 24/7.

The IKEA in Conshohocken is located at 400 Alan Wood Road. The newly installed charging station at IKEA is probably one of the more exciting locations for a Tesla Supercharger so far—including Tesla’s charging station at the base of Mount Everest. Establishing a Tesla Supercharger station at one of its locations might also be a win for IKEA.

In April 2023, IKEA announced plans to invest more than $2.2 billion in its omnichannel growth strategy in the United States over the next three years. The Swedish company stated that it saw “endless opportunities to grow” in the United States. IKEA is well-known for its affordable furniture prices and delectable Swedish meatballs. Allowing EV owners to charge at an IKEA facility might give customers another reason to visit the store.

The Conshohocken Supercharger station hints at the versatility and potential of Tesla’s EV charging network. Tesla has been ramping up the expansion of its Supercharger Network over the past year or so. In its Q1 Update Letter, Tesla revealed that Supercharger stations saw a 33% growth year-over-year. The ramp of Tesla’s Supercharger buildout corresponds to the world’s growing acceptance of electric vehicles. The company has even started providing charging services to non-Tesla cars.

Recently, Tesla Superchargers gained the support of legacy automaker Ford. The F-150 Lightning maker announced that over 12,000 Tesla Superchargers would be open to Ford EVs across the United States and Canada. The big takeaway from Ford’s announcement was its use of Tesla’s North American Charging Standard (NACS) port for future electric vehicles. Ford using Tesla’s NACS port could be a game changer in North America’s charging landscape.

