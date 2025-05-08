Tesla Cybertruck Range Extender gets canceled

Tesla has officially canceled the Cybertruck Range Extender. Screenshots of Tesla’s message to Cybertruck owners informing them about the update were shared on social media platform X.

The Cybertruck Range Extender was marketed as a way to push the all-electric pickup truck’s range closer to its announced specs in 2019.

Tesla’s Message

As shared by Cybertruck owners on X, Tesla’s message indicated that the company will no longer be producing the range extender for the all-electric pickup truck. As a result, Tesla noted that the company would be refunding any payments that were provided for the canceled item.

Update to Your Cybertruck Range Extender Order

Hi (Owner). Thank you for being a Cybertruck owner. We are no longer planning to sell the Range Extender for the Cybertruck. As a result, we will be refunding your deposit in full. The amount will be returned to the original payment method used for the transaction. Thank you for your understanding. — The Tesla Team.

The cancelation of the Cybertruck Range Extender was met with polarizing reactions from owners of the all-electric pickup truck. Some owners supported the item's cancellation, stating that Tesla may simply be releasing a Cybertruck with more range in the future. Others, however, argued that the Range Extender was the only upgrade that could bring the Cybertruck's range closer to its announced specs back in 2019.





Cybertruck Range

When the Cybertruck was unveiled in late 2019, Tesla announced that the vehicle would be offered in three trims—a base Rear Wheel Drive (RWD) model with over 250 miles of range, a mid-tier All Wheel Drive (AWD) variant with over 300 miles of range, and a top-tier version with over 500 miles of range. When the Cybertruck started deliveries in 2023, however, the AWD variant had a listed range of 340 miles per charge, and the top-tier Cyberbeast had a range of just 320 miles per charge.

The adjusted range on the Cybertruck AWD and Cyberbeast also received polarizing reactions from EV enthusiasts. The Cyberbeast, after all, seemed to be missing almost 200 miles of range from its 2019 specs. Seemingly to address these concerns, Tesla offered a Range Extender for the Cybertruck. With the item in place, the Cybertruck AWD was estimated to have a range of 470+ miles per charge , and the Cyberbeast was estimated to have a range of 440+ miles per charge. The price, however, was quite premium as it was estimated to cost $16,000.