News
Tesla Supercharger team is taking on the Arctic challenge
Tesla’s teams do not seem to be content even if things are already excellent.
The Tesla Supercharger team recently shared its intentions to establish a network of chargers that would enable EV owners to travel to the Arctic. The team’s comments followed a recent post from CEO Elon Musk on social media platform X.
Supercharger Network in North America
The Tesla Supercharger Network is undoubtedly the best rapid charging system available for electric vehicle owners in the world, more so in North America. This is one of the reasons why most electric vehicle makers that sell their cars in the region have opted to adopt Tesla’s North American Charging Standard (NACS). The Supercharger Network is just that good.
This was highlighted recently by CEO Elon Musk, who noted that Tesla Superchargers enable long distance travel anywhere in North America except the Arctic. This was true, as proven by the experience of the members of the Arctic Cybertrek Expedition last year. The Cybertrek team reached the Arctic Ocean, but they did so without the use of Superchargers.
Supercharger Team’s Response
Tesla’s teams, just like Musk himself, do not seem to be content even if things are already excellent. This seems to be the case with the Supercharger Team, which responded to Musk’s post through its official Tesla Charging X account with the words “challenge accepted.” This suggests that Tesla’s Supercharger team will take on the task of establishing several sites in the Arctic.
Tesla’s charging team is pretty aggressive, both in the United States and abroad. This was highlighted by Tesla China’s Supercharger team four years ago, when it built a whole network of 11 charging stations from Chengdu to Tingri. The Superchargers were designed to allow Tesla owners to travel all the way to the base camp of Mt. Everest. A Tesla Model 3 completed this trip recently—using FSD the whole trip.
News
Tesla Cybertruck Range Extender gets canceled
Tesla will be refunding any payments that were provided for the canceled item.
Tesla has officially canceled the Cybertruck Range Extender. Screenshots of Tesla’s message to Cybertruck owners informing them about the update were shared on social media platform X.
The Cybertruck Range Extender was marketed as a way to push the all-electric pickup truck’s range closer to its announced specs in 2019.
Tesla’s Message
As shared by Cybertruck owners on X, Tesla’s message indicated that the company will no longer be producing the range extender for the all-electric pickup truck. As a result, Tesla noted that the company would be refunding any payments that were provided for the canceled item.
Following is Tesla’s message:
Update to Your Cybertruck Range Extender Order
Hi (Owner). Thank you for being a Cybertruck owner. We are no longer planning to sell the Range Extender for the Cybertruck. As a result, we will be refunding your deposit in full. The amount will be returned to the original payment method used for the transaction. Thank you for your understanding. — The Tesla Team.
The cancelation of the Cybertruck Range Extender was met with polarizing reactions from owners of the all-electric pickup truck. Some owners supported the item’s cancellation, stating that Tesla may simply be releasing a Cybertruck with more range in the future. Others, however, argued that the Range Extender was the only upgrade that could bring the Cybertruck’s range closer to its announced specs back in 2019.
Cybertruck Range
When the Cybertruck was unveiled in late 2019, Tesla announced that the vehicle would be offered in three trims—a base Rear Wheel Drive (RWD) model with over 250 miles of range, a mid-tier All Wheel Drive (AWD) variant with over 300 miles of range, and a top-tier version with over 500 miles of range. When the Cybertruck started deliveries in 2023, however, the AWD variant had a listed range of 340 miles per charge, and the top-tier Cyberbeast had a range of just 320 miles per charge.
The adjusted range on the Cybertruck AWD and Cyberbeast also received polarizing reactions from EV enthusiasts. The Cyberbeast, after all, seemed to be missing almost 200 miles of range from its 2019 specs. Seemingly to address these concerns, Tesla offered a Range Extender for the Cybertruck. With the item in place, the Cybertruck AWD was estimated to have a range of 470+ miles per charge , and the Cyberbeast was estimated to have a range of 440+ miles per charge. The price, however, was quite premium as it was estimated to cost $16,000.
Elon Musk
X Money payment system hits roadblock in New York
Elon Musk’s X Money hits resistance as lawmakers cite “reckless conduct” and privacy fears. X Money is expected to rival Venmo & Apple Pay.
The X Money payment system hit a roadblock in New York as state lawmakers urged regulators to deny the company a critical operating license. The payment system is Elon Musk’s bid to launch a person-to-person payment system on the X platform.
Two Manhattan Democrats, Assemblymember Micah Lasher and state Sen. Brad Hoylman-Sigal, sent a letter Monday to New York’s Department of Financial Services, opposing X Corp.’s application for a money-transmitter license.
“What we’re talking about is nothing less than Elon Musk becoming a permanent part of the country’s financial infrastructure — with access to enormous quantities of consumer data, including the data of New Yorkers,” Lasher said. “I think it would be grossly irresponsible and contrary to the law.”
The lawmakers argue that Musk’s “pattern of reckless conduct” in business and government, including his role in the Trump administration’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), demonstrates a lack of “character and general fitness” required under state law for a money-transmitter license.
New York’s Department of Financial Services “thoroughly reviews all license applications and holds all applicants to identical, robust standards,” said spokesperson Ciara Marangas, declining to comment on X Corp.’s application. State law requires regulators to assess an applicant’s financial responsibility, experience, and trustworthiness.
Musk’s ties to President Donald Trump have intensified scrutiny in New York, with lawmakers like Lasher pushing to pause Tesla’s lease renegotiation for a Buffalo factory and state Sen. Patricia Fahy proposing legislation to close Tesla dealerships. X Corp.’s lobbyists did not respond to inquiries.
Musk aims to transform X into an “everything app” enabling financial transactions alongside media and communication. Once in operation, X Money would rival Venmo, Zelle, and Apple Pay. X Corp. announced a Visa partnership in January to support the system.
Musk noted that license approval for X Money in the District of Columbia, New York, and California would be the most onerous. X Money obtained California’s license in September 2024. As of this writing, X has already secured money-transmitter licenses in 42 states.
As X Money seeks to redefine digital payments, New York’s resistance could delay Musk’s vision. The outcome will shape X’s ability to integrate financial services and compete in the evolving fintech landscape.
Energy
Tesla Megapacks powers the xAI Colossus supercomputer
Tesla Megapacks step in to stabilize xAI’s Colossus supercomputer, replacing natural gas turbines. Musk’s ventures keep intertwining.
Tesla Megapack batteries will power the xAI Colossus supercomputer in Memphis to ensure power stability. The collaboration between Tesla and xAI highlights the synergy among Elon Musk’s ventures.
The artificial intelligence startup has integrated Tesla Megapacks to manage outages and demand surges, bolstering the facility’s reliability. The Greater Memphis Chamber announced that Colossus, recently connected to a new 150-megawatt electric substation, is completing its first construction phase. This transition addresses criticism from environmental justice groups over the initial use of natural gas turbines.
“The temporary natural gas turbines that were being used to power the Phase I GPUs prior to grid connection are now being demobilized and will be removed from the site over the next two months.
“About half of the operating turbines will remain operating to power Phase II GPUs of xAI until a second substation (#22) already in construction is completed and connected to the electric grid, which is planned for the Fall of 2025, at which time the remaining turbines will be relegated to a backup power role,” the Chamber stated.
xAI’s rapid development of Colossus reflects its ambition to advance AI capabilities, but the project has faced scrutiny for environmental impacts. The shift to Megapacks and grid power aims to mitigate these concerns while ensuring operational continuity.
The Megapack deployment underscores the collaboration among Musk’s companies, including Tesla, SpaceX, Neuralink, and The Boring Company. Tesla appears to be the common link between all of Musk’s companies. For example, The Boring Company built a tunnel in Giga, Texas. In addition, Musk has hinted at a potential collaboration between the Tesla Optimus Bot and Neuralink. And from January 2024 to February 2025, xAI invested $230 million in Megapacks, per a Tesla filing.
Tesla Energy reported a 156% year-over-year increase in Q1 2025, deploying 10.4 GWh of storage products, including Megapacks and Powerwalls. Tesla’s plans for a new Megapack factory in Waller County, Texas, which is expected to create 1,500 jobs in the area, further signal its commitment to scaling energy solutions.
As xAI leverages Tesla’s Megapacks to power Colossus, the integration showcases Musk’s interconnected business ecosystem. The supercomputer’s enhanced stability positions xAI to drive AI innovation, while Tesla’s energy solutions gain prominence, setting the stage for broader technological and economic impacts.
Tesla Supercharger team is taking on the Arctic challenge
Tesla Cybertruck Range Extender gets canceled
X Money payment system hits roadblock in New York
I took a Tesla new Model Y Demo Drive – Here’s what I learned
Tesla cleared of some claims in Blade Runner lawsuit
Tesla Supercharger in Washington bombed, police and FBI step in
Trending
-
News5 days ago
Tesla offers legacy Model Y owners an interesting promotion
-
News2 weeks ago
Tesla is trying to make a statement with its Q2 delivery numbers
-
News2 weeks ago
NY Democrats are taking aim at Tesla direct sales licenses in New York
-
News2 weeks ago
Waymo considers selling robotaxis to individual owners
-
Elon Musk2 weeks ago
Tesla says it has launched ride-hailing Robotaxi teaser to employees only
-
Elon Musk2 weeks ago
Tesla analyst sees brighter future after Elon Musk reduces DOGE work
-
News2 weeks ago
Tesla robotaxi test details shared in recent report: 300 operators, safety tests, and more
-
Elon Musk2 weeks ago
Donald Trump shares thoughts on Elon Musk’s DOGE step back