Tesla delivery center in Beijing records its highest delivery volume yet

By

A Tesla delivery center in Beijing, China, has reportedly had its highest-volume delivery day yet, with footage from the site showing it full of both cars and customers.

Tesla’s Crab Island Beijing delivery center had its largest delivery volume in a day on Sunday, as reported by local outlet GeekLaii (via X user Tsla Chan). The reposted video footage shows the delivery center featuring dozens of Tesla’s vehicles in just one of the rooms, with several customers walking around the building and awaiting pickup of their cars.

While the report didn’t state how many deliveries the facility had on Sunday, the news does follow a recent uptick of sales in the Chinese market.

$TSLA 🇨🇳

According to the news, the Beijing Crab Island Tesla delivery center in China recorded the highest delivery volume for the day today. pic.twitter.com/zm5c6YR6Xs — Tsla Chan (@Tslachan) May 26, 2024

According to registration data, Tesla had 13,800 new registrations in China during the week of May 13 to 19, up about 41 percent from the roughly 9,800 the week before that. From January to April, Tesla China sold roughly 163,841 vehicles domestically in China, though the company also continues to export vehicles from its Gigafactory Shanghai to a number of other countries.

Last week, Tesla also launched free Supercharging perks for those who order vehicles by June 20, just days after debuting a promotion offering zero interest or zero down payments on Model 3 and Y orders by June 30.

The news comes as Tesla has been preparing to launch its Full Self-Driving (FSD) in China, with the company having gained tentative approval late last month. The company has also been in talks with Baidu about partnering to help develop the system for the Chinese market.

Tesla China is also reportedly cutting Model Y production by roughly 20 percent between March and June, according to a recent report from Reuters.

What are your thoughts? Let me know at zach@teslarati.com, find me on X at @zacharyvisconti, or send us tips at tips@teslarati.com.

Tesla delivery center in Beijing records its highest delivery volume yet