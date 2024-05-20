By

Tesla China has launched a limited-time incentive for both new and existing customers. According to a poster shared on its official Weibo account, the electric vehicle maker is offering 5,000 km (3,100 miles) of free supercharging to the first 140 customers who order a Tesla vehicle before June 20, 2024.

Existing customers are eligible for some perks from the electric vehicle maker as well. As per the company’s poster, Tesla owners who replace two Goodyear tires at one time at a Tesla service center within the next month would be eligible to receive 600 km (372 miles) of free Supercharging, and those who replace four Goodyear tires at once could receive 1,200 km (745 miles) of free Supercharging credits.

Quite interestingly, Tesla’s free Supercharging offer for existing customers in China seems to be provided by Goodyear, as noted in a CNEV Post report.

Data from the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA) has revealed that Tesla sold 31,421 vehicles in the country’s domestic market in April 2024. In the same month, Tesla China also exported 30,746 Giga Shanghai-made vehicles. Tesla China’s domestic sales in April 2024 represent a 49% decrease from March 2024’s 62,398 local sales. They also represent a 21% decrease from the 39,956 domestic sales that were listed in April 2023.

Tesla China has been rolling out variety of programs designed to make its vehicles more attractive to consumers. Buyers of select versions of inventory Model Y crossover and Model 3 sedan units, for one, could take advantage of a zero-interest loan with a down payment, or a zero down payment option. Vehicles that are eligible for this program must have been produced by June 30, 2024.

Tesla Giga Shanghai only produces the Model Y crossover and Model 3 sedan, but the facility is considered the company’s largest electric vehicle factory by volume. Tesla Giga Shanghai delivered 947,000 vehicles in 2023, a 33% increase year over year. The facility is also heavily localized, with reports stating that the localization rate of Giga Shanghai has exceeded 95%.

